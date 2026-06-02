KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — What do you get when you mash one of Malaysia’s best-selling cars and a Chinese singer-songwriter?

Titled Myvi, the catchy, unexpected cross-cultural tune sung by Chinese singer YoungCaptain has Malaysians talking both for its nostalgic nod to the iconic car and for the surprising way it blends Mandarin pop sensibilities with a distinctly Malaysian cultural touchpoint.

In the official music video, YoungCaptain — whose real name is Yang Lang — is depicted as a delivery rider whose brand bears a striking resemblance to the real-world counterpart.

In fact, the music video is packed with visual nods that Malaysian viewers would instantly recognise, including familiar scenery, its portrayal of everyday multicultural life and a playful homage to the widely recognised “Ah Beng” and car modification subculture.

According to the song’s credits, YoungCaptain was responsible for the lyrics and composition, and also served as its producer.

Beyond writing, composing and producing the song, YoungCaptain was also credited for its harmony arrangement, backing vocals and recording.

On the same day the music video was released, YoungCaptain also announced Kuala Lumpur and Penang as stops for his I AM WHAT I AM 2026 Live Tour via his Instagram page.

For the uninitiated, the 32-year-old YoungCaptain hails from Guizhou Province and is known for his Mandopop “emo” love songs amongst his fanbase.

He shot to fame in 2020 when his debut single Na Li Dou Shi Ni (2017) blew up on Douyin — China’s version of TikTok.

In May 2023, YoungCaptain held his first overseas concert in Malaysia at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting.

He subsequently returned to the same venue in April the following year as part of his STARRY U World Tour.

He returned for the third time as a headlining guest at the MY FM BIG SHOW, held at the Setia SPICE Arena in Penang in September 2025.