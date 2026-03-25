MARCH 25 — Aidilfitri morning always arrives with a certain kind of stillness.

The house feels different. New clothes are laid out neatly. The smell of rendang and ketupat lingers from the kitchen.

Lagu raya plays softly in the background, sometimes from the television, sometimes from someone’s phone.

There is a sense of completion, of having arrived somewhere meaningful after a month of discipline. And for a moment, everything feels paused.

We greet each other. We ask for forgiveness. We sit together over food that took hours to prepare and minutes to finish.

Laughter returns easily. Conversations stretch a little longer than usual. Time, at least for that morning, feels generous.

In Malaysia, the celebration continues into the second day. And this year, with the additional public holiday, it stretches even a little further.

For a few days, the calendar seems to give way. Offices remain closed. Emails slow down. The roads fill, but not with urgency. People travel. Families gather. The country, in its own way, leans into the pause.

Visitors pose for pictures in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building at Dataran Merdeka on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri March 21, 2026. — Picture by Choo Choy May

But by Tuesday, everything resumes. The inbox fills again. Meetings return.

Traffic regains its usual character. The same roads, the same routines, the same quiet responsibilities waiting where we left them.

The clothes change. The rhythm shifts. And without much announcement, life moves forward.

It always does.

We celebrate many things in life. Hari Raya. Good exam results. Promotions. Small personal victories that only we fully understand.

Later this month, students across the country will receive their SPM results. For some, it will be a moment of pride. For others, perhaps relief. For a few, disappointment. Families will gather around those results. Photos will be taken. Messages will be sent.

Khalil Gibran in The Prophet proposed that joy and sorrow are actually inseparable, that they arrive together more often than we realise.

Moments of celebration, when you look closely enough, often carry quiet uncertainty. And moments of disappointment rarely come without some hidden opening.

And then, a few days later, decisions must be made. Applications. Appeals. New directions.

Because even those moments do not stop anything.

It took me some time to understand this. Growing up, it felt like life moved from one milestone to another.

Study hard, get good results. Graduate. Start working. Achieve something. Celebrate. As if each point was a destination where you could arrive, pause, and stay for a while. But life does not quite work that way. It feels more like being on a train.

You arrive at a station. You step out for a moment. You look around. There are people. Movement. Possibilities.

And then, almost immediately, there is another train waiting. Another direction. Another journey. You can choose to board, or you can stand still for a while.

But nothing around you truly stops. The system keeps moving.

That realisation can feel unsettling at first. It suggests that there is no final point where everything settles neatly. No moment where you can say, “This is it, I have arrived, and now everything pauses.”

But over time, I have come to see it differently. And there is a quiet reassurance in knowing that life continues.

It means that a difficult result is not the end. A missed opportunity is not final. A celebration, however joyful, is not something you have to hold onto tightly for fear of losing it.

Everything moves. And because it moves, there is always another chance to respond, to adjust, to continue. Ramadan, in many ways, trains us for this.

For a month, we follow a different rhythm. We wake earlier. We eat differently. We slow down in certain ways and become more intentional in others.

And then Syawal arrives, and the rhythm changes again. The structure loosens. The routines shift.

But what Ramadan gives us is not meant to stay in Ramadan. It is meant to travel with us.

The patience we practised. The restraint we learned. The awareness we developed.

These are not tied to a specific month. They are meant to accompany us as life resumes its usual pace.

That is perhaps the more meaningful question after every celebration. Not how long it lasted. But what we are carrying forward.

Because if life does not stop, then meaning cannot depend on moments that do. It has to move with us. Through workdays. Through traffic. Through conversations that are less festive and more ordinary.

Aidilfitri will pass. The visits will slow. The ketupats and rendangs will finish. The new clothes will be folded and kept away.

But the train continues. And maybe the point was never to find a place where everything pauses. Maybe it was to learn how to keep moving.

Without losing what matters along the way.

* Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, the Director of UM Press, and the Principal of Tuanku Bahiyah Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.