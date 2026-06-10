JUNE 10 — During the landmark Atoms for Peace Address by US President Eisenhower at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 8 December 1953, he proposed establishing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA underlined that the ideas President Eisenhower expressed in his speech in 1953 helped shape the IAEA’s Statute, which 81 nations unanimously approved in October 1956.

The US ratification of the Statute by President Eisenhower on 29 July 1957 marks the official birth of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Agency was set up as the world’s “Atoms for Peace” organisation within the United Nations family. From the beginning, it was given the mandate to work with its Member States and multiple partners worldwide to promote safe, secure and peaceful nuclear technologies. The objectives of the IAEA’s dual mission — to promote and control the atom — are defined in Article II of the IAEA Statute.

The IAEA is imbued with the mission to accelerate and enlarge the contribution of atomic energy to peace, health and prosperity throughout the world, and it shall ensure, so far as it is able, that assistance provided by it, or at its request or under its supervision or control, is not used in such a way as to further any military purpose.

IAEA’s support to its Member States on Nuclear Energy

The IAEA supports its Member States in the peaceful applications of nuclear technologies.

In the field of nuclear energy, the IAEA supports countries in evaluating, planning and safely expanding nuclear energy. It provides data and analyses on how nuclear power can contribute to energy security and decarbonisation. The IAEA also works with Member States to build skills, encourages innovation and strengthens countries’ capacities to plan and manage their energy systems. As of 2025, the IAEA includes 178 member states.

Status of Nuclear Power as of June 9, 2026

The IAEA’s Power Reactor Information System (PRIS) listed that, as of 9 June 2026, there were 415 reactors in operation in 31 countries worldwide, providing 379.4 GW(e) of nuclear capacity and 9 per cent of electricity worldwide. (Fig 1). The United States has the highest number of nuclear reactors, with 94, followed by China with 60 reactors and France with 57 reactors.

The IAEA reported that, as of 9 June 2026, 73 nuclear reactors are under construction in 17 countries, projected to supply 75.7 GWe, while Foro Nuclear reported that 74 nuclear reactors are under construction as of March 2026 (Fig 2), with the highest number of nuclear reactors under construction in China, with 37, followed by India with 8 and Russia with 5 as of March 2026.

This illustration shows 415 Nuclear Reactors in operation in 31 countries worldwide as of June 9, 2026. — Referenced from ForoNuclear

This illustration shows 74 nuclear reactors under construction as of March 2026. — Referenced from ForoNuclear

IAEA’s support for newcomer countries planning for and countries with nuclear power programmes

The IAEA stated that a nuclear power programme is a major undertaking requiring a long-term commitment and an adequate national nuclear infrastructure for safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable operation, and that the Agency provides integrated support to Member States considering, embarking on or expanding nuclear power programmes based on the publication Milestones in the Development of a National Infrastructure for Nuclear Power (IAEA Nuclear Energy Series No. NG-G-3.1 (Rev. 2)), which outlines 19 infrastructure issues for countries to consider when planning to launch a nuclear power programme. It is widely used around the world and is complemented by various documents, tools and services.

This document underlines the three phases and three milestones to be reached in order to establish a safe and successful nuclear power programme, identifying three key organisations, including the government via the NEPIO, the regulatory body and the owner-operator of the nuclear power plant. (Fig 3)

In the case of Malaysia, the Nuclear Energy Planning and Implementing Organization (NEPIO) is MyPower, an agency under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) steered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation YAB Datuk Amar Hj Fadillah Yusof. The regulatory body is the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia (ATOM Malaysia), formerly known as the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB), a government agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) led by YB Dato Chang Lih Kang, that is responsible for the regulation of atomic energy activities in Malaysia as stipulated in the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984.

Once plans have been established to launch a Nuclear Power Programme, a suitable owner-operator will be identified; this may be TNB or Petronas, a partnership between TNB and Petronas, or an entirely new set-up, depending on the Nuclear Strategy and Roadmap.

The IAEA’s Nuclear Power Infrastructure Development outlines three phases and three milestones, three key organizations and 19 Infrastructure Issues. — Source: IAEA

Evaluation of the Status of National Nuclear Infrastructure Development

The IAEA stated that appropriate nuclear infrastructure is essential for the safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable application of nuclear power. Countries considering nuclear power face the challenge of building the necessary nuclear power infrastructure for their first nuclear power plant. The IAEA supports its Member States by providing guidance through increased technical assistance, missions and workshops, and with new and updated technical publications.

In addition to the Milestones Approach to guide IAEA member countries in planning for and expanding their nuclear power programme, the IAEA also provides tools and services, including but not limited to Evaluation of the Status of National Nuclear Infrastructure Development.

Self-Evaluation or a Basis for an External Evaluation (INIR Mission) of a Country’s Readiness to Go Nuclear

The IAEA guides its Members and provides a holistic approach to evaluating progress in the development of nuclear power infrastructure based on the guidance contained in the Milestones publication, which can be used either by a Member State wishing to evaluate its progress (self-evaluation), or as a basis for an external evaluation where the Member State wishes to invite the IAEA to conduct an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) peer review mission.

Detailed requirements for the 19 issues are listed for each of the three phases: Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3.

The aim of the evaluation approach is to:

Evaluate all relevant infrastructure issues in a consistent manner;

Compile results in order to identify a comprehensive action plan for moving into a subsequent phase of the establishment of infrastructure for nuclear power;

Provide a consistent international approach;

Enhance national coordination and competence through participation in a detailed and comprehensive evaluation.

In summary, the IAEA provides guidance to Member States on how to evaluate the progress of their nuclear power infrastructure development and their readiness to move to the next phase.

This list guides countries to self-evaluate their status and readiness to launch a nuclear power programme, as well as provides a basis for the external evaluation by the IAEA via its INIR Mission, conducted by a group or team of external experts to assess the country’s status.

INIR Mission — An Overview

The IAEA outlined that Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) missions enable IAEA Member State representatives to have in-depth discussions with international experts about conditions and best international practices in the development of a nuclear power programme. In developing its recommendations, the INIR team takes into account the comments made by the relevant national organisations. Implementation of any of the team’s recommendations is at the discretion of the Member State requesting the mission. The results of the INIR mission are expected to assist the Member State in developing an action plan to fill any gaps, which in turn will help the development of the national nuclear infrastructure.

There are three steps in the INIR Mission:

Step 1 (In Progress): Preparation of the Self-Evaluation Report (SER), which is a self-evaluation of the requesting country’s status of development with respect to the 19 areas.

Step 2: Conduct of the main INIR mission, where the requesting country hosts a week-long plenary interview conducted by IAEA experts. The IAEA will publish key mission findings right after the mission.

Step 3: Finalisation of the mission report, where the IAEA will detail its observations, recommendations and suggestions, which the country will use to develop a National Action Plan to chart out additional work required to reach Milestone 1.

INIR Mission Phase 1 to Malaysia in 2016

The IAEA reported that the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission took place in October 2016 at the invitation of the Government of Malaysia. It reviewed the status of development of the 19 infrastructure issues using the Phase 1 criteria of the IAEA’s Milestones Approach.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, received the report from Dohee Hahn, Director of the Division of Nuclear Power at the IAEA Department of Nuclear Energy (Fig 4), who remarked that strengthening government commitment and enhancing public awareness will help Malaysia in its decision on whether to embark on a nuclear power programme.

Additionally, the mission report points out that while Malaysia has drafted a comprehensive Atomic Energy Bill, the finalisation and enactment of this law will be an important step for the next phase of the country’s nuclear power programme.

Minister Nancy responded that “Malaysia will seriously take into account the INIR report by the IAEA towards making a knowledgeable national decision on the potential of nuclear power generation in the country in a timely and responsible manner.”

Additionally, the mission report points out that while Malaysia has drafted a comprehensive Atomic Energy Bill, the finalisation and enactment of this law will be an important step for the next phase of the country’s nuclear power programme.

Minister Nancy responded that “Malaysia will seriously take into account the INIR report by the IAEA towards making a knowledgeable national decision on the potential of nuclear power generation in the country in a timely and responsible manner.”

The IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Information Management System (NIDIMS) launched in April 2026 to Member States and shared at an IAEA Webinar on June 9, 2026

I was honoured to be invited on June 9, 2026, by the IAEA to a session sharing its latest tool — the Nuclear Infrastructure Development Information Management System (NIDIMS) — with Member countries, highlighting its features and benefits. The session was moderated by Stephanie Seely, IAEA, with an introduction by Ms Liliya Dulinets, Section Head, Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, Department of Nuclear Energy, IAEA.

Ms Fanny Tonos Paniagua presented details on NIDIMS, and both Ms Paniagua and Mr Mehmet Ceyhan responded at the Q&A session.

Among the key factors is the integration of several IAEA support tools and services into this one platform (NIDIMS) (Fig 5 and Fig 6), including:

National Action Plan for Nuclear Infrastructure Development: This module enables Member States to create, complete and regularly update a national plan for nuclear infrastructure development and to generate a RoadMap for the Nuclear Power Programme.

Self-Evaluation of the Status of the National Nuclear Infrastructure Development: This module enables the Member State to create and complete self-evaluations and to generate the Country Nuclear Infrastructure Profile (CNIP).

Integrated WorkPlan (IWP): This module enables the IAEA to exchange information with the Member States on the creation, completion and update of an IWP for IAEA Integrated Support.

Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR): This module enables the Member State to have access to information related to conducted INIR Missions.

The IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Information Management System (NIDIMS) — Source: IAEA

Appointment of NIMIDS Coordinator

The IAEA has informed that in May 2026, the agency invited Member States to appoint a NIMIDS Coordinator.

Recommendations to the Government of Malaysia

With reference to the IAEA INIR Phase 1 report, which outlined that strengthening government commitment and enhancing public awareness will help Malaysia in its decision on whether to embark on a nuclear power programme, it is fundamental that nuclear awareness programmes are developed with key stakeholders to enhance the public’s understanding and awareness regarding nuclear power. As Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister YAB Dato Amar Hj Fadillah Yusof, also Minister of PETRA, announced on 27 March 2026 in response to the impact of the US-Iran conflict on energy supplies that Malaysia is exploring nuclear power, the Government could consider quickly undertaking a self-assessment of Malaysia’s readiness to go nuclear, guided by the IAEA’s framework, with key stakeholders and relevant consultants. After self-evaluation has been conducted by Malaysia, it may be strategic for Malaysia to invite the IAEA to conduct an INIR Mission Phase 1 to compare developments, progress or gaps arising after the INIR Mission Phase 1 in 2016, for the INIR Mission team to provide details on how best for Malaysia to fully achieve the Phase 1 stage and proceed to Phase 2. During the session on NIMIDS, many participants enquired who would be the best candidate as NIMIDS Coordinator: a National Liaison Officer (NLO), generally from a nuclear research institute, or from NEPIO, which is normally established much later than the research agency. (Fig 7)

Mehmet Ceyhan, Nuclear Engineer, Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, Department of Nuclear Energy, IAEA, responded that the coordinator is best nominated from the NEPIO.

Thus in the case of Malaysia, as advised by the IAEA, the NIMIDS Coordinator should be appointed from the NEPIO or MyPower.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.