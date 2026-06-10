SEOUL, June 10 — A post circulating on a South Korean online forum has triggered debate after alleging that around 1,000 civil servants were being deployed to support BTS’ upcoming concert in Busan.

According to kbizoom.com, the post published on June 8 under the title “1,000 Civil Servants Being Mobilized for BTS Concert for Free” criticised the reported arrangement, questioning why public officials were being assigned to a commercial event organised by a private company.

The author argued that the concert, allegedly linked to HYBE’s operations, should not rely on government personnel, claiming that hundreds of Busan City Hall staff were being assigned to venue operations and safety duties.

The post also mocked the situation, suggesting civil servants were being “sent for free during work hours” to support the event.

On the same day, KBS reportedly aired an interview with a Busan City Hall official who also questioned the arrangement, saying some public officials were uncomfortable with the scale of civil servant involvement in a profit-driven concert and arguing that taxpayer resources should not be used for private event costs.

However, it remains unclear whether BTS’ agency BigHit Music, under HYBE, formally requested support from the Busan Metropolitan Government or whether the city independently decided to assign staff to the event.

BTS — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are scheduled to hold their “BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Busan” concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13.

The shows mark the group’s first full-group performance in Busan in nearly four years, following their 2022 “Yet to Come in Busan” concert held in support of the city’s bid for the 2030 World Expo.

June 13 also carries added significance as it marks BTS’ debut anniversary, further heightening anticipation among fans.