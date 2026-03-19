MARCH 19 — In an age marked by fragmentation, suspicion, and the steady erosion of shared norms, moments of genuine intellectual convergence are rare.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, however, has given the fullest endorsement to such efforts.

Invariably, from April 1–2, 2026, the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) will host one such moment of consequence: the Inter-Civilisational Academic Conference 2026: IIUM–Oxford-Peking Dialogues.

This is not merely another academic gathering.

It is, in essence, a deliberate act of civilisational bridge-building — bringing together some of the most distinguished scholars from the University of Oxford, Peking University, Fudan University, and IIUM itself.

At a time when geopolitical rivalries threaten to harden into civilisational divides, this conference offers a counter-narrative: that dialogue, not discord, remains the most enduring pathway forward.

IIUM, for its part, brings forth the richness of Islamic intellectual tradition, anchored in Tawhidic epistemology — a worldview that integrates knowledge, ethics, and spirituality into a unified whole. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

A rare convergence of intellectual traditions

The significance of this conference lies not only in the stature of its participants but also in the intellectual traditions they represent.

From Oxford comes a lineage of critical inquiry rooted in centuries of European scholarship — rigorous, empirical, and often sceptical.

From Peking University, indeed even Fudan University in Shanghai, emerges a civilisational confidence shaped by Confucian ethics, statecraft, and China’s long historical memory.

IIUM, for its part, brings forth the richness of Islamic intellectual tradition, anchored in Tawhidic epistemology — a worldview that integrates knowledge, ethics, and spirituality into a unified whole.

To convene these traditions under one roof is no small feat. It is, in fact, a recognition that no single civilisation holds a monopoly over truth, wisdom, or the future.

Beyond geopolitics: Toward civilisational dialogue

The world today is often framed through the prism of great power rivalry — most notably between the United States and China.

Universities, unfortunately, are not immune to these tensions.

Academic exchanges are increasingly scrutinised, and intellectual cooperation is sometimes viewed through the lens of strategic competition. As if universities must each attack another. Yet the truth is more subtle. University can trigger peaceful discourse too.

Against this backdrop, the IIUM–Oxford-Peking University Dialogues stand as a quiet but firm rebuttal to the notion that knowledge must be subordinated to power. It is against Islamophobia for that matter Sinophobia. Evidently it is also one that privileges the importance of the centrality of Asean.

Thus, this conference reaffirms a different principle: that civilisations can meet not as adversaries, but as interlocutors.

The inclusion of leading scholars such as Professor Emeritus Datuk Osman Bakar, Professor Eugene Rogan, Professor Wu Bingbing, and Professor Sun Degang reflects a commitment to intellectual pluralism.

Their presence signals that dialogue across cultures is not only possible, but necessary.

Scholar from Renmin University the very abode and training ground of future diplomats of China are also involved.

Tawhidic epistemology meets global scholarship

At the heart of this conference lies a deeper philosophical ambition — the integration of Tawhidic epistemology with global academic discourse.

Tawhid, or the oneness of God, is not merely a theological concept.

It is an epistemological framework that emphasises unity in knowledge, coherence in ethics, and balance in human affairs. In a fragmented world, such a framework offers a compelling alternative to reductionist modes of thinking.

By placing Tawhidic epistemology in conversation with Western and East Asian intellectual traditions, IIUM is advancing a bold proposition: that the future of knowledge must be integrative rather than divisive.

This is particularly relevant in addressing contemporary challenges — climate change, technological disruption, inequality, and cultural polarisation — all of which defy simplistic, single-disciplinary solutions.

Malaysia as a civilisational bridge

Malaysia’s role as host is neither accidental nor incidental.

As a country situated at the crossroads of the Malay world, the Islamic ummah, and the broader Asian region, Malaysia has long embodied a form of lived pluralism.

IIUM, in particular, has positioned itself as a global platform for intellectual exchange — one that is both rooted in Islamic values and open to the world. There are more than 800 students from China alone and IIUM is often held with the highest regards by Chinese Muslims in mainland China.

The eminent International Confucianism Association (ICA) of China has an MOU with IIUM too backed by the Global Governance Initiative of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anwar too.

By hosting this conference in IIUM, Malaysia is reaffirming its capacity to serve as a bridge between civilisations, amidst a time of acute wars in the Middle East and even Eastern Europe notably Ukraine.

It is a reminder that middle sized powers, such as Malaysia, often overlooked in grand strategic narratives, can play a pivotal role in fostering dialogue and understanding.

The urgency of intellectual diplomacy: Role of scholar diplomats

In many ways, this conference can be seen as a form of intellectual diplomacy — a Track II engagement that complements, and at times compensates for, the limitations of formal statecraft.

While governments may struggle to find common ground, scholars can often engage in more candid and constructive exchanges. Ideas, after all, are less constrained by the rigidities of national interest.

The IIUM–Oxford-Peking University conference thus represents an investment in the long-term architecture of peace.

By fostering mutual understanding at the level of ideas, it lays the groundwork for more stable and cooperative international relations.

A call to engage

For students, academics, and policymakers alike, the significance of this conference cannot be overstated.

It offers a rare opportunity to witness — and participate in — a dialogue that transcends borders, disciplines, and ideologies.

To engage with such a gathering is to be part of a larger intellectual journey — one that seeks not only to understand the world, but to shape it.

Conclusion: From dialogue to destiny

The meeting of the best of the East and the West at IIUM is more than a symbolic gesture. It is a substantive step toward reimagining the future of global intellectual engagement.

In a time of uncertainty, such efforts matter. They remind us that civilisations need not clash; they can converse.

That knowledge need not divide; it can unite. And that the pursuit of truth, when undertaken collectively, can illuminate pathways that no single tradition could discover alone.

The IIUM–Oxford–Peking University Grand Conference is, therefore, not just an event. It is a statement of intent — a declaration that dialogue remains humanity’s most powerful tool in navigating an increasingly complex world.

And in that dialogue lies the promise of a more harmonious global order.

* Phar Kim Beng, PhD is the Professor of Asean Studies at International Islamic University of Malaysia and Director of Institute of International and Asean Studies (IINTAS).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.