NOV 7 — Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Tuesday (Nov 5) that he would explain the government’s proposal for house arrest aka home detention in Parliament on Thursday (Nov 7).

He hinted that his explanation would address concerns that the proposal was made in relation to convicted former prime minister Najib Razak.

“[I will address] some of the views which I noticed seem to be only about a particular individual. That is why I feel that a clarification is needed,” he >>told reporters. https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2024/11/05/is-the-house-arrest-proposal-made-for-that-person-saifuddin-says-will-clear-the-air-in-parliament-this-week/155915

Last month, Saifuddin clarified that the proposed law on house arrest was designed to provide first-time offenders with a second chance, rejecting claims that it was connected to Najib.

Eight months ago in March, the minister said the government had agreed in principle to implement the Licensed Release of Prisoners (PBSL), through home detention, for prisoners serving jail time of four years and below, as an effort to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

In Singapore, a prisoner is eligible for home detention for up to 12 months, with terms including non-involvement in serious or repeat crimes, and having already served at least 14 days of the sentence as a Singapore resident.

What will be the sentence for a prisoner in Malaysia to be eligible for home detention?

Four, five or six years?

Please note that Najib’s 12-year sentence was halved.

