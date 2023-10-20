OCTOBER 20 — Recently, the Government once again delayed the second reading of the much anticipated Public Health Tobacco Control Bill 2023 in Parliament.

According to the Ministry of Health, this is to garner more public feedback, given the far-reaching implication of the proposed law.

MOH should take this opportunity to learn from the Japanese experience in reducing smoking prevalence.

Recently, the Government once again delayed the second reading of the much anticipated Public Health Tobacco Control Bill 2023 in Parliament. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Advertisement

In recent years, Japan has witnessed a significant decline in cigarette sales and a corresponding reduction in smoking prevalence. This achievement is not serendipitous; it’s the result of a deliberate shift towards smoke-free alternatives. While much focus has been placed on the health implications, it’s crucial to recognise that this transition also heralds a promising perspective on sustainability and cleaner living.

Japan, like many nations, grappled with the severe health consequences of tobacco use. High-stress working environments in corporate Japan and a long history of tobacco consumption posed significant challenges. However, Japan chose a pioneering path: The adoption of heated tobacco products (HTPs) or heat-not-burn technology as a viable alternative.

This choice wasn’t founded on mere promises but rooted in rigorous scientific research and development. HTPs are meticulously designed to provide the satisfying aspects of smoking without combustion and smoke. They operate at a controlled temperature, generating significantly lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to traditional cigarettes.

Advertisement

The inception of HTPs in Japan dates back to 2010 when Japan Tobacco International (JTI) launched the Zerostyle Mint, a smokeless, snuff-like tobacco. This introduction served as a means to circumvent social problems associated with smoking, as well as to comply with smoke-free regulations, which is in line with Japan’s ratification of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). In 2011, JTI entered into a partnership with a San Francisco-based company to develop Ploom, a notable HTP. Subsequently, in 2015, JTI acquired patents and trademarks related to Ploom, cementing its presence in this evolving market.

JTI isn’t the sole HTP player in Japan. Philip Morris holds a commanding presence with nearly 72 per cent of the Japanese HTP market through its IQOS products, followed closely by British American Tobacco (BAT) with Glo. JTI, too, is making strides, planning to introduce its flagship product, Ploom X, in 20 countries by 2024, supported by a substantial US$2 billion investment.

The introduction of HTPs in Japan underscores the country’s remarkable success in reducing cigarette sales by almost 40 per cent, reducing prevalence from 28 per cent in 2002 to 17 per cent in 2019. This serves as an irrefutable testament to the effectiveness of this innovative approach.

Crucially, this reduction in smoking prevalence aligns with a noticeable decline in tobacco-attributable deaths and diseases. The drop in cigarette sales, from US$322 billion in 1990 to US$98.8 billion in 2020, reflects the growing acceptance of smoke-free alternatives.

This transition has far-reaching implications for public health. It demonstrates that, when used correctly, HTPs can substantially mitigate the risks associated with smoking and potentially support smoking cessation. It underscores the conscious choices made by adult smokers prioritising their health and well-being.

In many ways, Japan’s journey towards embracing HTPs mirrors the global shift towards cleaner energy sources. It’s a pivotal step towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and healthier future. This success story exemplifies the potential for change when rooted in science, innovation, and a resolute commitment to healthier living.

This inspiring narrative should encourage us to explore similar paths in other parts of the world. It underscores the significance of providing better, smoke-free alternatives to adult smokers, which can ultimately lead to significant reductions in the detrimental impact of smoking on public health.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.