AUGUST 18 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his lawyers were doubly shocked and disappointed on Tuesday after their two applications to the apex court were rejected.

On the heels of the double shock and disappointment, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki expressed his disappointment as well.

Asyraf said that Najib’s legal team should have been allowed to submit the additional evidence, even if it were deemed insubstantial.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He also said everyone has the right to defend themselves, suggesting that Najib’s new legal team should be allowed time to prepare for the appeal.

“I am actually concerned about the people’s perception of the judiciary,” added Asyraf.

But while the decisions were a no, no to Najib ― and certainly disappointing to Asyraf who considers Najib his mentor ― they were a yes, yes to established legal principles.

As for the people’s perception of the judiciary, one senses a big yes to public confidence in the courts.

