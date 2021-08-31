A Merdeka like no other ― Philip Lok

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 31 ― Selamat Hari Merdeka, Malaysia.

I am aware that many Malaysians would prefer emphasis be given to Hari Malaysia over Hari Merdeka. But as a Malaysian born and bred in the semenanjung, August 31 will always be special. More so, when one shares the same birthday with the nation.

But, this is a Merdeka is like no other. I woke up early today in strange surroundings. To be exact, in a quarantine station after having just returned to Kuala Lumpur from abroad. No birthday cakes as no “outside” food can be delivered to persons in quarantine. I switched on my PC, and one of the very first “Selamat Hari Lahir” greetings came through my mailbox ― a greeting from LHDNM. For my non-Malaysian friends ― it is a birthday greeting from Malaysia’s Income Tax Board!!

I looked out from my hotel windows and found dark clouds hanging over the eerily quiet Federal Highway, probably a reflection of the sombre disposition in which the nation is in now. With the pandemic still raging across the country and the number of Covid-related deaths increasing daily, it is hard to celebrate Malaysia’s independence from our colonialists. In fact, celebrating should be the last thing we do, especially when families of the 16,382 Malaysian who died due to the virus, will be missing their grandparents, parents, siblings aunts and uncles and friends, on this Merdeka Day. Instead, we need to pause and remember those whom we have lost, and also those fighting to save lives in the ICUs and corridors of hospitals in every corner of the country.

Malaysian flags are pictured in Putrajaya August 12, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

For this year’s Merdeka, I have a hope and a prayer. I hope that we as Malaysians understand and accept that we are all in this fight together. The Covid-19 virus doesn’t distinguish whether we are Malays, Indians, Chinese, Ibans or Kadazans. If one community is unprotected, we are all not safe.

While living and working abroad, I have been asked this question on more than one occasion, “So, are you Chinese or Malaysian?” I always smile when posed with the question. “I’m both”, I will reply to them. I do understand that my Malaysian identity comes first, while not denying my ethnic and cultural roots. A Malaysian Chinese is not a contradictory term. Similarly, I hope that when the pandemic is behind us, we as ordinary Malaysians, but particularly the politicians will never return to the tired politics based on race and religion. The pandemic has taught us that we are ONE nation, sharing in all the joys and pains together. We can and must do better, Malaysians.

My Merdeka prayer is first and foremost for those who have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus. May they find peace and strength even in these dark days of loss and grief. We also need to remember and support those who live in the margins of our society, and those who are suffering from the effects of the pandemic. The virus has further exposed their vulnerabilities, and they do deserve support and care from both official and public channels.

I have always been surrounded by my family and friends during my past birthday celebrations. But this Merdeka, I’m in isolation. But this “aloneness” has given me the chance to identify with millions of fellow Malaysians who are isolating themselves voluntarily to protect others. And like them, I can’t wait for the day when we are released from the dark clouds of the pandemic. And I can’t wait for the day when I’m released from this mandatory quarantine. And hopefully there is a durian or a durian cake waiting for me. Look, I’m Malaysian through and through .

* Philip Lok is former bishop of the Lutheran Church in Malaysia, and past president of the Council of Churches Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.