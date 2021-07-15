Support of majority of MPs is what matters ― Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULY 15 ― March 29, 1979 remains as one of the most dramatic dates in the United Kingdom’s (UK) political history of the last century. On that day, Prime Minister James Callaghan lost a motion of no confidence in the House of Commons by 311-310.

Callaghan was said to be “extremely well qualified to become prime minister.” Prior to taking office he had held the positions of Chancellor of the Exchequer, Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary. When he became prime minister in April 1976 he was the only individual to have held all four of the “great offices of state.”

But 1979 was exceptionally difficult for the UK. There was widespread industrial unrest. The winter of 1978-79 was called the “winter of discontent” as trade union strikes grounded the kingdom’s public services to a halt. It was against this economic backdrop that the vote of no confidence was held.

On the night of the motion of no confidence, a difference of one vote was all it took to make history: the Ayes were 311 and the Noes were 310.

And so fell the minority government of Callaghan ― a Labour leader. The 1979 general election was called and held. It ushered in 18 years of Conservative government.

Callaghan had the support of his Cabinet but on that historic night, he lost the support of 11 Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs who supported the no-confidence motion. Callaghan famously quipped the SNP MPs were turkeys voting for Christmas.

Like how heartbreaking and bitter it was for England to lose out 2:3 to Italy on penalty kicks, it was similarly bitter for the Labour party that the minority government it led could fall overnight by a single vote. Many Labour members have never forgiven the 11 SNP MPs.

But this is what parliamentary democracy is all about. The governments are not directly elected by the people but are formed on the support of Parliament. In other words, on the basis of parliamentary confidence. (See Elliot W. Bulmer, Government Formation and Removal Mechanisms (2017) available online here.)

In a parliamentary democracy, the prime minister is not directly elected by the citizens, but is normally nominated or appointed ― as the case is in Malaysia ― by the head of state, the King in Malaysia.

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

However, the head of state may not have very much discretion in designating a prime minister, since the first principle of parliamentary democracy is that the government must be chosen on the basis of parliamentary confidence.

Confidence simply means support. According to Bulmer, a government is said to enjoy the confidence of Parliament when a majority of the MPs politically support the government and give consent to its appointment and continuance in office.

A formal expression of the support and consent is the vote of confidence in Parliament. Not the unanimous support of the Cabinet.

Much like “a statement from a component party that forms the existing government” is no clear indication to prove the prime minister has lost the confidence of the majority of MPs [see the attorney general’s press statement as reported], so is a unanimous support of the Cabinet a clear indication that the prime minister has the confidence of the majority MPs.

Support of the majority of MPs is what matters.

