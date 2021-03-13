The proclamation of the ‘false news’ Ordinance threatens freedom of speech and democracy — Bersih 2.0

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 13 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) condemns the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for declaring the highly controversial Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 on fake news without putting it through a parliamentary session for debate and approval.

Such actions are completely undemocratic, non-transparent and non-accountable, especially as the Ordinance will have a massive negative impact on the freedom of speech.

We urge the government to repeal the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 which is supposed to curb the spread of fake news about Covid-19 and the emergency proclamation.

It is most worrying that the definition of “fake news” as set out in this Ordinance is very broad and vague. According to the Ordinance, anyone who in any manner and intent to cause or is likely to cause fear or anxiety to the public by holding, offering, publishing, printing, distributing, circulating or disseminating any fake news or publication may be subject to action. This gives direct power to the government to determine whether an action has “caused or is likely to cause fear or concern to the public.”

The Ordinance also allows any statement against the accused, whether orally or in writing, to any person at any time to be admissible in evidence. We are concerned that this may encourage the accused’s testimony to be made by force and at the same time deny him the right to a fair trial.

Bersih 2.0 urged the government to return to democratic process and allow parliament to reconvene immediately as the best platform for elected representatives to give views and debate any legislation proposed by the government prior to implementation. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The punishment that will be imposed on those who violate this law is extreme, namely a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 3 years, or both.

The effect of the enforcement of the Ordinance is that the views of the people will be silenced as people become increasingly afraid to give their views on any government directives, policies and actions regarding Covid-19 and emergency proclamations, even if those views are valid, for fear of being accused of portraying something that could “cause or be likely to cause fear or anxiety in the public”.

Bersih 2.0 urges the government to return to democratic process and allow parliament to reconvene immediately as the best platform for elected representatives to give views and debate any legislation proposed by the government prior to implementation, including the most effective mechanisms to address Covid-19 and methods of economic recovery. The governance and future of this country cannot be determined by a handful of political elites alone in the government Cabinet.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.