Protect the Ulu Muda Forest — Renard Siew

MAY 28 — Malaysia is one of the most megadiverse countries in the world boasting more than 17,600 species of plants and a variety of fauna. In the northern state of Kedah, the 160,000 -hectare Ulu Muda Forest is home to a huge diversity of species and is a primary source of water to close to 4 million Malaysians.

Apart from being an important carbon sink (in our fight against climate change), the forest acts as a vital water catchment area. Rivers originating from this forest is reported to provide as much as 96 per cent of Kedah’s and 80 per cent of Penang’s water supply.

Given its significance, it is extremely worrying that we would even consider touching this pristine area. Reports in the media recently claimed that forest concession holders will need to be paid a compensation of up to RM billion or be given replacement forest areas to log due to the withdrawal of their concessions.

Have we not learned from our mistakes? Commercial loggings in the past have caused irreversible damages to the forest reserve area. Turning water brown as rainfall continues to wash soil from logged hillsides into the river and accelerating the sedimentation process making our rivers shallower.

And with the recent Covid-19 pandemic unfolding what we really should be doing is exploring new ways to preserve and protect our forest areas. After all, scientists have framed this pandemic as a warning sign from Mother Earth- an urgent planetary emergency.

Disruption to the habitats of wildlife (through deforestation) bring them uncomfortably closer to humans and creates an environment “conducive” for zoonosis (transfer of viruses from animals to humans). We simply do not need to have another pandemic. We can’t deal with this!

Local activists are hence making public appeals to the state government of Kedah to re-think the decision of giving out replacement forest areas as an option as this would have long term consequences.

One suggestion that has been offered is to consider tapping into international funds (Green Environment Facility or Green Climate Fund) which serve to help countries such as Malaysia achieve our biodiversity targets. Needless to say access to these funds do come with certain requirements and commitments but a necessary step to ensure accountability from all stakeholders.

In line with this year’s World Biodiversity Day, truly “our solutions are in nature,” let’s do our part to protect Mother Earth’s gift to us.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.