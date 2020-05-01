MCO conditional uplift. What's next? — Mohamed Rafick Khan

MAY 1 — Today the government answered the repeated public call for conditional uplift of the MCO. In reality, this uplift could have been done earlier for some states and districts. Perhaps the government has its own reason why it chooses to do it nationwide on May 4 despite Selangor and WP poses the greatest risk nationwide.

It's the most populated state and has the most number of economic activities and the highest movement of people. To ensure the will not be any major epidemic (and another MCO) all parties must play a role. This includes individuals, organizations, and government (primarily KKM).

We may have won some battles but the war is far from over. From the perspective of military strategy, this is the most crucial part where intelligence gathering via surveillance and mopping up is critical.

At the individual level, social distancing must be ingrained in oneself and we must refrain ourselves from participating in any group activities now. We must discipline ourself and when we have to go into crowded facilities, we must insist that the host conduct temperature screening and wear a mask.

If one is having a fever, flu, and cough, do the sensible thing. Go for a checkup and stay home till one is well. Best we refrain from any international travel for the next 12 months and monitor the status of C19 of other countries and transit areas before planning for any travel.

All business premises and corporations must ensure that their business premises are not overcrowded and follow KKM guidelines of 1sqm social distancing. They must ensure that temperature screening is done and for all businesses and offices, maintain a registry of people coming and out of their office.

Schools and kindergartens may have to wait a little while longer before they can resume operations. Even then they must ensure the screening is done. This will reduce the risk of transmission and allow KKM to do contact tracing and screening of exposed persons efficiently if there is a case. This must be enforced strictly in all major towns and cities where population density is high.

As for the government, it must ensure that interstate travel is controlled strictly. The enforcement ability will be fully tested as especially during the Hari Raya period. International travel must be minimised and all travellers and aircrew must be subjected to quarantine procedures.

The government and private media channel must constantly play their part to condition people and organizations to ensure that everyone must do their part. For example, create a quick channel for people to complain if supermarkets and building managers do not do temperature screening strictly.

The government must continue to provide adequate funding to KKM so that it can maintain quarantine centers and ensure that all C19 hospitals remain fully equipped and at optimal operational status at all times. It must be adequately resourced from all aspects.

Adequate Health Rapid Deployment Units are available nationwide to ensure it can zoom in on a positive case quickly and manages it and do a quick contact tracing. The C19 random population sampling and surveillance program must be enhanced nationwide.

Now the Rapid Test Kits are available and KKM and it's associated agencies can do up to 22,000 tests per day, it would mean that KKM and the universities can coordinate and do nationwide sampling effectively.

What is clear, no one wants another MCO. Therefore, everyone must play their part effectively. There must not be any shortcut taken by anyone. To win this war, everyone must do their part.

