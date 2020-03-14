Malaysians united against Covid-19 — Raja Jamaluddin

MARCH 14 — Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s address to the nation yesterday was timely and reassuring to Malaysians. He has broadly outlined the measures that the government is taking as well as the need for everyone to play their role in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our Ministry of Health is well equipped with trained and experienced personnel to handle the medical and health aspects of the outbreak. However, there need to be a coordinated inter-ministry and inter-department approach in facing this threat.

A high-level committee headed at least by a senior experienced minister with the authority to make decisions and implement them nation-wide need to be set up immediately. Have state as well as district level committees that work in tandem with the national committee.

Consider declaring Covid-19 as a national health emergency to expedite the mobilisation of resources. We have a window of opportunity to quickly stem the spread of Covid-19 but it is fast closing.

Communications is an essential component. Timely updates and guidance must be given to the public. Use the traditional mass media as well as the social media to get the messages across.

Come up with clear and practical guidelines for the general public as well as for specific segments eg those who have corona virus-like symptoms and those that have come in contact with cases. This is also to avoid unnecessary fear and straining of our limited health care resources (including unnecessary Covid-19 testing)

Also have tailor-made guidelines for all health professionals (the frontline private health personnel especially GPs that are often left out of the loop), the business community (eg. offices, factories, hotels, retail outlets, transportation); schools and higher educational institutes. Disseminate these guidelines widely and update them when necessary.

Set up a well-manned 24-hour hotline for the public to seek advice and assistance especially targeting those that have corona virus-like symptoms and those that believe themselves to have come in contact with cases

The ban on mass gatherings should be outlined more specific in terms of types and places of gatherings as well as number of persons. The ban should be closely monitored to ensure compliance. Discourage the public from travelling (including balik kampong this school holiday) and frequenting public places unless necessary.

Ensure essential items (foodstuffs and daily necessities) are in adequate supply because there will be panic buying and hoarding. Implement restricted sales on such items if necessary.

It was a brave and correct decision by the Raja of Perlis to cancel Friday prayers in his state yesterday. It has also been reported that the Selangor Islamic religious authority (JAIS) has banned tabligh activities in the mosques and suraus. The intention is good but the approach is wrong.

It should not be perceived as just targeting the tabligh group but instead should be targeted for all mass gatherings and activities. These piecemeal and different guidances issued by different state religious authorities can be confusing to the Muslims. Consent should be sought from their Royal Highnesses the YDP Agong and the State Rulers to instruct their respective state religious authorities to revert to a national authority preferably Jakim for a common guidance for the Muslims.

In this time of health emergency, it is unwise for the states to exercise their religious independence, which can result in potentially different fatwas and guidance; but instead have a common guidance from a national authority. Reassure their Royal Highnesses that this is only a temporary measure in this dire health situation that the nation is facing.

There must be a strong political will to take any necessary measures even if it is unpopular and faces resistance from the business community and the general public. It is better to err on the caution side rather than to take half-measures that are ineffective.

We as a nation can overcome this challenge but we need to work together. Put aside our political, racial, religious differences as well as self-interest; and work together as united Malaysians.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.