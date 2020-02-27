It’s not just about numbers — Hafiz Hassan

FEBRUARY 27 — Following Pakatan Harapan confirmation that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the coalition’s candidate for prime minister, question has been raised as to whether Anwar has the numbers.

But when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the King) decides on who to be appointed as the prime minister, it’s not just about numbers.

Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution states that the King will appoint a prime minister who in his judgement is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat.

Some say that this effectively means that anyone who wishes to become prime minister must be able to convince the King that he or she has the support of the majority of lawmakers, which means at least 112 members from the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

But again, the King is only obliged to appoint a person who His Majesty judges as likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat — not necessarily one who has convinced His Majesty that he or she has the numbers.

Any member of the Dewan Rakyat can convince the King that he or she has the numbers but yet again, no one can dictate to the King.

So, after a one-to-one interview of all 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat the King judges that Anwar is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan, His Majesty will so appoint Anwar as prime minister.

Much thought — and food as — would have gone into His Majesty's choice.

If there are members of the Parliament who have no confidence in the appointed prime minister, they can move a motion of no confidence against the prime minister. That is when the Parliament convenes again on March 10.

Let the rakyat then see who among their elected representatives would vote against a prime minister appointed by His Majesty, the king of the rakyat.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.