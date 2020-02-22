Political conspiracy on LTTE 12: Home ministry must be held accountable — Sudhagaran Stanley

FEBRUARY 22 — The decision by Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, Attorney General of Malaysia to discontinue charges against the 12 LTTE accused is to be welcomed with great respect. I view this decision as a strong and positive message that the AG is independent from any executive influence and is standing up to political interferences in his duties.

On the other hand, the decision by the AG and his explanation on that matter, confirms to my call that serious reforms is needed in the Home Ministry and particularly in the Police force. The decision only proves that there has been some hidden hands and political interference in arresting the 12 LTTE accused, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The 12 LTTE accused were arrested by masked police officials from the counter terrorism unit, riffles pointed at their head and face, and these images being made public and viral on social media. It was as if the 12 accused were criminal and terrorist members that would have open fire against the police during arrest, when in fact these were ordinary Malaysians such as the taxi driver, mechanic, teacher and assemblymen. The entire episode could be calculated to be a political conspiracy and the police were used by certain self- interest parties.

I reiterate my previous call upon the Home Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when the 12 LTTE accused were arrested, to resign and for the Minister post to be given to a non- Bersatu MP within the PH coalition. This is because the people has lost trust on the Home Ministry particularly because it is being led by an ex -Umno member. The Ministry continues to be tainted with issue of corruption and many secrecy and unresolved issues despite Pakatan Harapan taking over the government.

Among the issues that continues to taint the Home Ministry, particularly the Police force is the various cases of enforced disappearances, i.e: pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Chet Mat, the unresolved case of M. Indira Gandhi where the police is yet to enforce the court order to arrest Muhammad Ridhuan and unite the child back with her mother, the allegations of police abuse and torture in detention: latest being made by the LTTE accused, police resistance towards the forming of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) which resulted in the bill being postponed, concerns on police ties to business through Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia and KOP Mantap Berhad where the force is involved in various profit making sectors including hotels and tourism, plantations, property development, logistics and petroleum thus raising issues of conflict of interest. Also not forgetting the ban on the Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism comic book by the Home Ministry.

On the streets, mafia organisations are still operating, legally operating businesses still needs to pay protection money to local gangs, drugs are still easily available, illegal gambling businesses continues to operate, and the traffic police still takes bribe. Where is the difference, that now Pakatan Harapan is the ruling government? It seems to be that other Pakatan coalition members have no influence nor control over the home Ministry and that it is operating still under the BN blueprint.

There is a serious trust deficit towards the Home Ministry and this cannot be resolved until and unless the Home Ministry is led by someone not being an ex -Umno MP. This is especially true when the previous

Umno regime had ruled the country for 60 over years, a lot of issues and abuses that took place under the home ministry at that time, occurred also under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. So how could we expect that he would bring about reforms into the force or ministry now under the new government? It is also important in the Malaysian context, that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should not be from the same political party, in this case Bersatu.

Therefore it is utmost important that in order for the many miserable mysteries and abuse of power that took place under the home ministry during the Umno era to be unfolded, we cannot have an ex Umno leading the Ministry. The current issues and problems surrounding the Home Ministry and police force mentioned above only seems to be confirming that it is business as usual for the police and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is sticking to the old BN blueprint.

It is time for the Home Ministry and Police force to be held accountable for their actions in the past and present. We must know what is happening inside this ministry. The reforms must take place from top to bottom at every level and every issues and mysteries must be unfolded.

*Sudhagaran Stanley is a good governance and human rights activist.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.