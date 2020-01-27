Kudos to PDRM : Drug busts see cops grab huge hauls — Akhbar Satar

JANUARY 27 — Kudos to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd director of Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) and their dedicated officers which have made remarkable progress in curbing the drug syndicates and kingpins. The several successful drug raids and progress are highly commendable and have been a major breakthrough proving to Malaysian public as well as international community.

The present top cops are very serious, sincere, determined and continuously in taking down the organised crime drug syndicate leaders and bringing them to justice. The commitment of the police force and its high police priority accorded to drug control are reflected and have borne fruit in the several successful special operations conducted.

In fact, the police made their first biggest drug haul in 2020 by seizing approximately 1.5 tonnes of drugs worth RM144.9mil in a series of raids conducted by Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) January 13, 2020.The IGP said that 309.76 kg of syabu, 12.7 kg of heroin base, 637.72 kg of ecstasy pills, 564.83 kg of ermine 5 pills and 6.5 kg of cocaine were among the drugs seized. Such actions have already led to encouraging results.

It is shocking to note that when the IGP confirmed the drugs could have supplied 6.5 million addicts. Something we cannot imagine that so much drugs have been distributed yearly and escape detection from the authorities or still slip through some unethical and corrupt law enforcement agencies officers.

The country risked turning into a drug hub and tarnishing its image, if the problem is not tackled wisely. Tan Sri Abdul Hamid warned that drug abuse in the country was rampant and at breaking point.

Under the NCID with a strong leadership and supported by the IGP, there were well-planned operations, technical aids and intelligence procurement which is of utmost important to combat drug smuggling and syndicates. The IGP said the successful bust is the first time the police managed to target a drug wholesaler responsible for importing drugs to be marketed locally and overseas.

On November 24, 2019 the NCID smashed a drug lab and seized 110kg of drugs in Ipoh, and arrested five in Ipoh. The most and big success part of the raid was when the police crippled this syndicate together with its leader.

In fact, since last October, a total of 468 drug dealers, including 25 women, were rounded up following a special operation targeting drug “token” (small time dealers) nationwide. The police conducted the raids codenamed “Ops Damn Token”, simultaneously in all states which also resulted in the seizure of 121kg of drugs worth RM6.45 million in the one-day operation held and seized RM1.2 million worth of assets and cash from the suspects.

The police on September 10 last year, also seized more than 12 tonnes of cocaine mixed in with a shipment of charcoal during a raid in Penang state and IGP calling it the country’s largest drug bust.

During the operation a team of officers found the cocaine, valued at RM2.4 billion and charcoal stored in three containers as part of a consignment brought into Malaysia through Penang’s Butterworth Port. The police also identified a 29-year Malaysian who is part of an international drug syndicate involved in smuggling cocaine using Malaysia as its transit point. This shows evidence of increasing efforts to enforce the law against the drug syndicates.

Last August, another 4.4 tonnes of syabu (methamphetamine) were seized which was more than the total of the previous four years. This situation is alarming and frightening to see the large amount of drugs smuggled into Malaysia.

The police recently identified an international drug syndicate involved in smuggling cocaine using Malaysia as its transit point. A 29-year-old local man was arrested and investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act and could face the death sentence if convicted.

Hamid said this was the second major drug bust in Malaysia in August 18 where the police in Selangor state seized 3.2 tonnes of cocaine valued at RM674 million. He said authorities were investigating to determine if the two cases were linked.

In July more than 70kg of drugs with a street value of about RM6 million were seized, along with cash and other valuables. The drug kingpin was among 18 members of two syndicates arrested when police raided several places in the Klang Valley and Johor.

It is a significant hit for the drug syndicate group and the police are confident to eliminate from the top to the bottom. The entire syndicate and criminals have to be taken out and be brought to justice.

The police should continue to go after the “big fish” in the drug market. This is a very good move and hope it will be a continuous effort so that the majority of drug syndicates will be eliminated and charged in court.

All relevant law enforcement agencies should work together and exchange information or intelligence gathering on drug syndicates and trafficking as it is not only the work of the police alone.

In fact, combating the trafficking and sale of illicit drugs also requires international cooperation on top of strong national policies on prohibition and enforcement. The government can continue to streamline the institutions and structures responsible for drug control and to increase the national budget for drug control.

Drug trafficking is a lucrative activity for the Malaysian cartels, generating annual income billions of ringgits. To be more effective in fighting the drug menace, the government should give a bigger allocation to the police force, especially to the NCID, to purchase the latest technical aid and new technology.

The IGP also confessed that the drug syndicate employed a sophisticated technology that our highly-trained K-9 units were not able to detect the drugs. The police need technological capabilities to improve its effectiveness in fighting drug trafficking.

Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader also said improvements in technical support were urgently needed due to the evolution in drug-related crimes.

The government should increase its allocation to procure modern technology including latest scanners at the ports.

To address this problem, the nation needs more well-trained law enforcement officers of high integrity and intelligence procurement capabilities serving at high level risks positions. Recruit more sources and informants to provide information on drug syndicates and organised crimes related to drug trafficking.

Special training in big data analysis and surveillance of the dark web should be established to curb the drug trade in the digital age which is difficult to trace. Big data analytics have helped Taiwan’s police in several drug trafficking operations.

However, gathering reliable information is not an easy task as it requires money and the modus operandi keep on changing to camouflage their illegal activities.

Many have no interest with “tidak apa” attitude in reporting the matter to the authorities. The public on their part must assist by providing information to law enforcement agencies. Only through public cooperation by giving tip-offs on suspected drug activities can assist the police to cripple the drug syndicates.

Thailand is working with China to prevent drugs from entering the latter’s shores. Asean needs to work together in exchanging intelligence, especially with the authorities in Thailand and Myanmar, where the Golden Triangle is located.

In Malaysia, possession of drugs is a serious offence, with capital punishment under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. But even this deterrence does not seem to be working as more people are convicted and sentenced to death.

To interrupt their cash flow, syndicate members and criminals who earn billion ringgits should also be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 200l, or the Income Tax Act 1997, whereby the proceeds of drug trafficking can be frozen and seized.

Laws will only be effective if there is serious enforcement.

We need to find some light at the end of the tunnel to rid ourselves of this great evil or we will suffer terrible consequences which is threatening to destroy our youths and the fabric of our society.

Kudos once again to PDRM for the excellent work done.

* The writer holds a professional chair, at HELP University’s Institute of Crime & Criminology, and is the president of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners – Malaysia Chapter

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail