Why men should fight for equal pay for women — Sharan Raj

SEPTEMBER 17 — Patriarchy is a form as slavery as men dictate women's participation and expression in this society. Failure to abide has led to women being shamed, criminalised or abused. Patriarchy remains the oldest discrimination still in existence in human civilisation and is still at large. Today, patriarchy exists differently, such as in gender pay gap.



Based on Salary and Wages Survey Report 2016, women were paid around 10 per cent to 31 per cent lesser than their male counterparts. The average pay gap between men and women is about 21 per cent. Technically, Malaysian women are working for free for the employers on Friday. The 2017 Global Gender Gap Report ranked Malaysia at 104 out of 144 countries for equal pay.



Men should demand for an equal and fair pay for women as the society shall benefit immensely from equal pay. Improved earning of women leads to better quality of life for families and children. Higher family income improves children's access to nutrition and improves the child's success rate in life. Subsequently, social ill amongst teenagers and youth could be reduced. Equal wage will allow men to work less and enjoy life better is it reduces the burden on men within the family to over-work to seek greater income.



In 2017, Malaysia's wages to GDP ratio stands at about 35.2 per cent which is extremely low compared to its peers. The working class receives about RM350 for every RM1,000 economic value while the rest goes to capital owner as profit. Equalising the gender wage gap remains the easiest and fastest way to improve the wage to GDP ratio. Higher renumeration towards the working class will boost consumption and reduce our dangerously high household debt.



Undeniably, a small group of people are profiteering by discrimination women at workplace in terms of pay. Both men wages and economy will not crash if women wages are raised equal to man. The overall society and men will benefit extensively by eliminating the pay gap. Since the whole society loses out, so there is no reason for men to remain silent on this issue.



PAY WOMEN EQUALLY NOW!

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.