Symbols, signs, language. When is it a threat? ― Frederic Jjadarta

AUGUST 6 ― Two sides to a coin, and Hafidz Baharom while being a writer whose work I like to read, his piece on Khat, Jawi and cultural colonization is somewhat only a picture he paints as he sees it.

While I take interest in Malaysia primarily because I have an economic interest in it through a business I partially own, I have seen Malaysia being “Islamised” more and more not only by narrative, but surely by the way “dan lain lain” have to go about their daily life just not to offend the majority.

Which brings me to the point Haifdz is pointing out. Surely it is obvious that it is a very narrow way of looking at art and culture, by equating a language with religion, or even idealogy. However the truth is that the narrative is exactly that, to equate symbols, signs and language to “Malays and Islam under threat”.

Let’s look at these incidents as a gauge. Remember the “lights of a building in Penang which resembled a cross”? It was used as an argument that Christians were using it to proselytize by associating it to the then opposition led party which was a favourite target of a race based political organisation. Although no clarification was received from the developers if the light was intentional, the mere existence itself became fodder for those defending their culture and religion.

How about the recent case of the Perak Chairman for Tourism releasing an ad which was targeted at the Chinese from Mainland China to encourage them to visit Perak? Naturally the advertisement was done in Mandarin, but those deftly against this language for whatever reason saw it as being “Un-Malaysian” and again a threat to the Malay language.

IF only Malaysians, and particularly Malays can see things as they are rather than interpreting it as a threat to their race and religion. The same can be said to the rest. But yet, in Malaysia where symbols, signs and languages are often used to confuse the masses, the very sight of a cross, or even a makeshift church whose cross is shown in a Malay majority area is enough to create ruckus is indeed worrying. That being the case, why wouldn’t the minority feel threatened if their children are sent to schools to learn, but instead be compelled to learn a language they have no interest in? On the other side of the coin, would Malays or even Indians be happy to know that they will be subjected to compulsory learning of Chinese Caligraphy?

By the way, the sickle and hammer is still banned in my country Indonesia due to it being seen as a sign of support for the communist. And although Indonesia has a long way to go to be on par with Malaysia, it appears to me that Malaysia is doing its best to come down to our level and by this I mean, the mentality of many.

Yes, Khat is art. And so is Chinese Caligraphy and the list goes on. But Haifdz and the minority should know that until Malays can accept that religion and language, just as much as symbols and signs SHOULD NOT be equated to race and religion, then I suspect it will be easy as 1,2,3 for “dan lain-lain” to accept it.

