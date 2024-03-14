KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Apple’s foray into spatial computing, the Vision Pro, is currently only available for sale in the United States. However, according to leaked visionOS code, we may see ten new countries getting the spatial computing device soon.

The Vision Pro at present only supports English (United States) for the keyboard language option, but according to MacRumors, they discovered 12 new languages that will be added soon to the list of supported languages.

Here is the list of upcoming languages for Apple Vision Pro:

• Cantonese, Traditional

• Chinese, Simplified

• English (Australia)

• English (Canada)

• English (Japan)

• English (Singapore)

• English (UK)

• French (Canada)

• French (France)

• German (Germany)

• Japanese

• Korean

While not confirmed, the 12 new languages are likely hints of which markets the Vision Pro will be heading to next. For Malaysians who are interested, you should be able to pick one up in Singapore once availability is announced in the island country.

As a recap, the Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that supports what Apple calls “spatial computing.” It features a micro-LED display which boasts 23 million pixels spanning across two displays which Apple claims to deliver 4K to each eye.

The device is powered by a dual-chip design which runs on an M2 chip and a new R1 chip which handles the input from 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones to ensure the interaction and content are delivered in real-time with hardly any lag.

Apple is selling the Vision Pro at US$3,499 which is currently about RM16,017. Check out our take on the headset through our Let’s Talk About (LTA) show on YouTube or in audio form via the LTA podcast. — SoyaCincau