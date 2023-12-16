KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — U Mobile and Astro’s sooka is collaborating on a new package where customers of U Home 5G can enjoy content on the sooka streaming platform. Called the U Home 5G x sooka VIP bundle, it will be available soon for subscription.

The new bundle sees the U Home 5G broadband plan bundled together with sooka’s VIP package where customers can enjoy high-resolution streaming of local and international entertainment content along with love sports.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy this bundle for 6 months at the price of just RM108 monthly (RRP: RM162.90).

U Mobile is running a pre-launch campaign from today where participants can stand a chance to win a Samsung 75” 4K UHD Smart TV (RRP: RM6,099) and a ZTE 5G Router (RRP: RM1,399). To participate, consumers simply needs to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Register interest for the U Home 5G X sooka VIP bundle from today until 18 December 2023.

Step 2: Subscribe to the U Home 5G X sooka VIP bundle between 19 December 2023 — 31 January 2024.

Step 3: Total of 10 eligible participants will be shortlisted based on every 20th registration of interest. Shortlisted participants will be contacted beginning 5 February 2024 to answer one question correctly to be confirmed as a winner.

The selected winners will each win 1 (one) unit of Samsung 75” 4K UHD Smart TV and 1 (one) unit of ZTE 5G router.

Consumers can head to the bundle’s official page here for more information and the terms & conditions. — SoyaCincau

