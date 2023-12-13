WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — The main organiser of E3, a long-running videogame trade show, yesterday said the event will no longer take place, ending a 20-year run.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the US and global video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

“ESA’s focus and priority remain advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day,” he added.

The Washington-based ESA had sponsored the big gathering annually since 1995, usually in Los Angeles, but canceled the event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and held a virtual version in 2021.

Advertisement

At its height, the show was a major launchpad for new releases from the biggest video gaming players.

According to the Washington Post, the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles were each showcased at a 2005 show, for example.

More recently, major gaming players announce their own digital gatherings and gaming titans such as Xbox, Nintendo and Sony had declined to attend last year’s attempt to revive the event. — AFP

Advertisement