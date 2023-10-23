KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Samsung is doing something slightly different promotion with their newest 98-inch QLED TV. With the new online-exclusive Try Now, Buy Later Program, customers can sign up to stand a chance and try the TV for 14 days.

According to Samsung, the campaign is a limited-time offer and customers will enjoy both the 98-inch QLED Supersize TV as well as the Q-soundbar. Customers will just need to pay an upfront fee for RM 300.

Here is how it works:

Step 1: Register

Potential customers can read up on the Samsung Supersized TVs, and then head to the following form to register to be chosen

Step 2: Wait for contact

Samsung’s customer service will be contacting winning participants to arrange delivery and installation.

Step 3: Pay RM 300 Installation fee

The winner will need to pay RM 300 for the installation fee and to kick-start the 14-day trial.

Step 4: Wait for delivery and installation

Once the delivery and installation date has been confirmed, Samsung’s service representatives will head to your house to install the TV.

Step 5: Make the final decision

After the 14 days are over, customers can choose to return the TV or proceed to purchase the TV installed in their house. For those who are purchasing, the RM 300 will be credited back to them.

Some of the models eligible for the promotion

Samsung is offering savings up to RM 5,225 including a price reduction of up to RM3,000, a complimentary Setel Petrol Voucher valued at up to RM800, a 3-month subscription to Prime Video worth RM75, the opportunity for a trade-up with an instant rebate of up to RM550 and installation services valued at up to RM800. Additionally, customers can take advantage of the 0% interest instalment plan for up to 36 months, with monthly payments of RM861.10.

A total of 10 winners will be chosen and the promotion is only available online, and valid until 31 October 2023. The promotion is based on the terms and conditions shared by Samsung Malaysia.

For more information on the program, please check out, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/super-size-tv-new/try-now-buy-later. — SoyaCincau