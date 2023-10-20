KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — If you’re a gamer or just a fan of Spider-Man, you’ve probably heard by now that there’s a new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game in town. Exclusively available on the Sony PlayStation 5, it’s the company’s latest big title for the console, and it will have you swinging around and fighting it out against Spider-Man’s biggest villains such as Venom and Kraven.

The game has just launched today (20 October) and you’ll be able to download it on your PlayStation 5 already and start swinging. If you happen to be in downtown Kuala Lumpur though, you can also head over to The Starhill KL, where Sony Malaysia has opened up a couple of pop-up booths to celebrate the launch of the game. From now till the 29th of October, you can check out the booths and even play part of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for yourself, open from 10am to 10pm.

While you’re at the Marvel’s Spider-Man pop-up booths, you’ll find not just a place to try the new game out for yourself, but also activities for you to do with some prizes at the end of it. A staff member will pass you a stamp card with four quests on it.

Complete the tasks and you can redeem their daily giveaway prizes such as limited edition posters of the game (limited to 200 copies each day) and the special prequel comic book (limited to 100 copies per day, only on 20-22 and 28-29 October). There’s also The Daily Bugle Newsstand, a Coney Island arcade booth where you can play classic amusement park games, a mini Spider-Man 2 exhibition and a Symbiote photo corner.

If you didn’t pre-order the game however, you can not only get it digitally via the PlayStation store, but if you do end up checking out Sony’s booths at The Starhill, you can also get a copy of the game there. Purchasing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at Sony’s pop-up store — or indeed any PlayStation product — will also enter you in a lucky draw for a chance to win the following:

• 1st prize – 1 Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition (Disc version)

• 2nd prize – 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game Collector’s Edition

• 3rd and 4th prize – 1 Exclusive Fan Pack which includes a backpack, keychain, T-shirt, lenticular card and 1 month subscription to PlayStation Plus (Deluxe)

To recap, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and is priced at RM299 for a standard copy of the game, while the Digital Deluxe edition will set you back RM339. The Collector’s Edition meanwhile will cost RM969, but does come with a slew of extras such as a SteelBook display case and a Collector’s Edition statue.

For more about the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pop-up event at The Starhill, you can check out the event page on the PlayStation website here. — SoyaCincau