KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — One of the gaming world's most persistent rumors has finally been validated: Nintendo has officially announced a full-scale remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the upcoming Switch 2.

Slated for a 2026 launch, the announcement signals a massive homecoming for one of the most influential titles in gaming history.

Widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed games of all time, Ocarina of Time is no stranger to the remake treatment. This marks the second time Nintendo has breathed new life into the legend, following the 2011 release of Ocarina of Time 3D on the Nintendo 3DS, which introduced remastered visuals and streamlined gameplay for a new generation.

However, those expecting a comprehensive deep dive may be left wanting. Nintendo played its cards close to the chest, debuting only a cryptic, short-form trailer that offered a tantalizing but brief glimpse of the game, leaving the finer details of the remake shrouded in mystery.

The announcement arrives as The Legend of Zelda celebrates its landmark 40th anniversary. Nintendo is clearly leaning into a "year of Zelda," expanding the mythos beyond the console and onto the big screen with a highly anticipated live-action film. While the movie's production timeline has shifted several times, the release date has recently been moved up to April 30, 2027.