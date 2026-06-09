KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom Co Ltd has announced that Resident Evil: Veronica, the latest entry in its iconic survival horror franchise, is scheduled for release in 2027.

The upcoming title is a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, which was first released in 2000 and remains one of the most popular instalments in the long-running series.

In a statement, Capcom said the remake will retain the appeal of the original game while introducing a reimagined storyline and upgraded visuals powered by the company’s proprietary RE ENGINE.

The company said the game is being developed as the latest addition to the Resident Evil franchise with the aim of appealing to both long-time fans and newcomers.

Further details, including the game’s release date, will be announced later.

The Resident Evil franchise comprises survival horror games in which players use various weapons and items to navigate dangerous situations and battle hostile enemies.

According to Capcom, cumulative sales of the Resident Evil series exceeded 201 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2026, since the release of the first game in 1996.

Founded in 1983, Capcom has developed hundreds of video games and remains one of the industry’s leading publishers.

The company said it remains committed to leveraging its game development expertise to deliver engaging entertainment experiences to players around the world. — Bernama