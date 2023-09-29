SEPT 29 — The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series are officially available in Malaysia today (29th September 2023). This comes exactly a week after pre-orders for the latest iPhone models were made available last Friday, 22nd September. Malaysia is among the second-wave countries to get the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, just a week after first-wave countries such as Singapore, Australia, the US and the UK.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro price in Malaysia

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max now start at a higher price point compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup at the time of launch. Here’s the official pricing for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series in Malaysia:

Generally, the latest iPhone models cost RM200 more than before for the equivalent models and the iPhone 15 Pro Max now starts with 256GB storage instead of 128GB.

Where to buy the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in Malaysia?

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are available across all authorised platforms which include Apple’s own online store and authorised resellers such as Machines, ITWorld, Switch, TMT and SenQ. Alternatively, you can also buy it at subsidised prices through a telco contract which comes with at least a 24-month lock-in period.

At the moment, the following Malaysian telcos are offering the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on contract:

- Celcom

- Digi

- Maxis

- U Mobile

You can either get the iPhone 15 on a normal device contract which requires you to pay for the subsidised iPhone upfront, or on an instalment program which offers a 0% interest rate. However, most telcos would only offer the instalment program with RM0 upfront to existing postpaid customers with a good payment track record.

YTL Communications’ Yes 5G is also offering the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on contract soon but it is still not available at the time of writing. Yes 5G is offering the iPhone 15 from RM21/month and the iPhone 15 Pro from RM51/month, which are likely tied to the highest 5G postpaid plan on a 36-month contract duration.

Since these are new releases, expect stocks to be limited depending on the model, storage variant and colour option.

iPhone 15 key specs and features

The iPhone 15 series may look similar to last year’s iPhone 14 but it does receive several notable upgrades. It gets a matte finish for the rear glass and it comes in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Under the hood, it runs on an Apple A16 Bionic chip (similar as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series) and a new 48MP main camera which offers “optical-quality” 2x telephoto zoom through sensor cropping.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also get Apple’s iconic Dynamic Island and it also gets USB-C port for charging and data transfer, although it is still using the same USB 2.0 standard. You can learn more in our iPhone 15 announcement post.

iPhone 15 Pro key specs and features

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are Apple’s top-of-the-line offering which now uses Titanium for its frame. It is offered in Black, White, Blue and Natural Titanium colour options. According to Apple, this is their lightest “Pro” iPhone yet and they have also trimmed the bezels around the display. Under the hood, it runs on Apple’s new 3nm A17 Pro chip that packs 19 billion transistors for improved performance and efficiency.

In the camera department, it gets a larger 48MP main sensor and a new 12MP telephoto camera with a ‘tetraprism’ lens that offers 5x optical zoom. With this combination, Apple says it is like having 7 Pro lenses in a single device. However, this new “periscope” telephoto camera is only reserved for the Pro Max model as the smaller 6.1″ iPhone 15 Pro retains a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro series also gets a new customisable Action button which replaces the iconic flip switch for silent and mute. While it also gets USB-C charging and data transport port, the Pro series boasts USB 3 standards capable of up to 10Gbps transfers. This allows iPhone 15 Pro users to connect it to external SSDs as well as high-resolution display output.

You can learn more about the iPhone 15 Pro in our announcement post. — soyacincau