KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The latest iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are finally announced and you can pre-order a unit in Malaysia starting this Friday. On the surface, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may look like another minor update. However, upon closer look, these new flagship duo do come with several significant upgrades in terms of camera and processor. Another major difference is the switch from Lightning to USB-C, thanks to the EU.

With a starting price of RM4,399 for the iPhone 15 and from RM5,499 for the iPhone 15 Pro series, the new iPhone lineup costs RM200 more than the previous iPhone 14 series at the time of launch. If you want the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it now starts with 256GB of storage.

Is the iPhone 15 a worthy upgrade from your older iPhone 12 and 13? Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new A17 Pro chip and 5x optical telephoto camera the best flagship smartphone you can buy right now? Amin and Alex discuss on this episode of Let’s Talk About. — SoyaCincau