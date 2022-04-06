Swift Student Challenge: A chance for budding young Malaysian developers to shine

The Swift Student Challenge offers cool prizes as well as an opportunity for young programmers to improve their skills. — Screenshot via Apple WWDC site

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is happening again in June, which is great news for aspiring young Malaysian developers as the Swift Student Challenge is also back.

While in pre-pandemic years, challenge winners would get sponsored travel and board, in recent years WWDC has been online-only so this year, student winners will win a year's membership in the Apple Developer Program, a customised pinset and exclusive WWDC22 outerwear.

How to qualify? You need to be 13 years or older or the equivalent minimum age (16 in the EU) and be registered for free as an Apple developer or be enrolled with the Apple Developer Program.

Participants also must meet at least one of the following requirements, according to the official website:

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;

Be enrolled in a STEM organisation’s educational curriculum;

Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or

Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past six months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution.

Apple also emphasised that the challenge is specifically meant for developers looking to cultivate their software development skills and you can only receive the award four times.

The project also must be built with and run on either Swift Playgrounds 4.0.2 on iPadOS 15.4 or Xcode 13.3 on macOS 12.3.

Should it run on iPadOS, the submission must be optimised to display properly on all models of iPad Pro.

Challenge participants may start submitting their entries from April 5, 2022 at 9am PDT before the deadline on April 24, 11.59pm PDT.

The status of contestant applications can be seen by the end of business day on May 24, 2022.

For the full details of the Swift Challenge, check out the official page here. Good luck young Malaysian programmers!