After 21 years, TM no longer accepts new Streamyx signups. All remaining users to be migrated to fibre by 2025

TM aims to migrate all remaining users to faster fibre broadband connectivity by 2025. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The days of Streamyx broadband are coming to an end as Telekom Malaysia (TM) no longer accepts new registrations for Streamyx (aka Unifi Lite) for both consumer and business users.

This comes as TM is accelerating the deployment of fibre broadband access in line with the Jendela programme.

For users who are still relying on Streamyx or Unifi Lite for internet connectivity, the service is still available. TM aims to migrate all remaining users to faster fibre broadband connectivity by 2025.

This would mark an end of an era after TM discontinued its 1515 dial-up service on 1st October 2017.

Here’s TM’s statement in full on the discontinuation of new registration for Unifi Lite and Business Broadband:

As we embrace the digital lifestyle, we can expect an increase in consumer demand for faster connectivity. To satisfy this need, Telekom Malaysia Berhad ™ through unifi continues to drive digital connectivity through the accelerated expansion of fibre network nationwide. This is also in support of the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) action plan to deliver enhanced connectivity experience to all Malaysians. Towards this end, as well as in answering the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)’s call for the provision of high-speed broadband services, unifi has discontinued new registrations for its copper-based broadband services, namely unifi Lite (Streamyx) and Business Broadband. We wish to inform that all our existing unifi Lite and Business Broadband customers will be migrated to the fibre-based unifi service in phases, expected to be completed by 2025. We will reach out to these customers via emails, letters, calls and SMSes, to ensure a seamless migration experience. Until then, all existing unifi Lite and Business Broadband customers will still enjoy their broadband service as is, with no disruption. Should these customers be interested to upgrade their subscription to any of the fibre-based unifi packages that provide more value for their money before the migration exercise, they can reach out to us via 100, Live Chat at unifi.com.my, the myunifi app, or just visit any nearest TMpoint. — Telekom Malaysia

Unifi Lite aka Streamyx no longer available for new subscription

At the time of writing, TM has already removed “Unifi Lite” on its Unifi website. If you hover over Shop > Broadband on the top menu, you’ll only find Fibre and Wireless Broadband options available to consumers.

Before the page was removed, TM was offering Unifi Lite with up to 8Mbps downloads and unlimited TM fixed-line calls for RM89/month.

That’s the same subscription fee as TM’s entry-level 30Mbps Unifi Fibre Broadband without the Unifi TV bundle.

To recap, Streamyx was launched in April 2001 and it is an ADSL (Asymmetric digital subscriber line) technology that uses copper infrastructure.

During its introduction, it had a base speed of just 384kbps which was already 6-10 times faster than a typical dial-up connection. Eventually, they offered higher speeds of up to 8Mbps subject to availability.

During its peak, TM was charging as high as RM160/month for its highest 8Mbps option.

There has been tremendous pressure to improve broadband connectivity for the masses in the past few years, especially when MP Gobind Singh Deo was appointed the Communications and Multimedia Minister during the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In 2018, he criticised TM repeatedly for the lack of action for Streamyx users who were paying a high subscription fee for slow ADSL connectivity.

According to TM’s 2017 financial report, TM had 2.3 million broadband users and 1.2 million of them are still on Streamyx.

Eventually, TM revamped its fibre broadband offering with a cheaper 30Mbps fibre plan at RM79/month, while existing Unifi customers were given turbo upgrades with up to 10X faster speeds at no extra cost.

To upgrade users outside of fibre coverage areas, TM introduced Unifi Air, a 4G LTE wireless broadband service, that offered unlimited quota that promises to offer average speeds of 20Mbps for RM79/month.

Less than 280,000 Streamyx customers remaining

The number of Streamyx users has been declining gradually and there are 278,000 Streamyx customers remaining as of Q4 2021.

TM has also gained a significant increase in Unifi Fibre broadband subscriptions with over 2.5 million customers at the end of last year.

The current Jendela programme aims to hit 7.5 million premises with fibre access by the end of 2022. As of December 31, 2021, there are a total of 6.848 million fibre passed premises nationwide. — SoyaCincau