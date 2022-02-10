Redmi Note 11 Malaysia: Everything you need to know

According to Xiaomi Malaysia, the Redmi Note series is popular among fans for offering flagship-level features at affordable prices. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Xiaomi Malaysia has officially launched the Redmi Note 11 series in Malaysia. This is the sequel to their popular mid-range smartphone series that are priced from under RM1,000. There are a total of four models which include the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which were also launched globally a few weeks ago. According to Xiaomi Malaysia, the Redmi Note series is popular among fans for offering flagship-level features at affordable prices.

Redmi Note 11 Malaysia pricing and pre-order promo

Here’s the official pricing for the Redmi Note 11 series in Malaysia:

― Redmi Note 11 4GB + 128GB ― RM749

― Redmi Note 11 6GB + 128GB ― RM799

― Redmi Note 11S 6GB + 64GB ― RM899

― Redmi Note 11S 8GB + 128GB ― RM999

― Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB + 128GB ― RM999

― Redmi Note 11 Pro 8GB + 128GB ― RM1,099

― Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB ― RM1,199

― Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB ― RM1,299

The Redmi Note 11 and 11S are available for purchase at authorised Xiaomi stores and online channels including Lazada and Shopee from February 11, 2022 onwards. As an early bird online promo, the Redmi Note 11 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model (RRP: RM749) is going for RM699 while the Redmi Note 11S 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model (RRP: RM899) is going for RM799. For the remaining Redmi Note 11 and 11S variants, Xiaomi is offering free Redmi Buds 3 if you order online while onground stores offer free premium gifts (Tote bag and pillow blanket) worth RM139.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G will be available later but you can pre-order from 11th to 18th February 2022 at authorised Xiaomi stores and online channels including Lazada and Shopee. For their early bird online promo, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (RRP: RM999) will be offered for only RM949 and it comes with free Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (RRP: RM1,199) device is offered for RM1,099 and it comes bundled with a free Redmi Buds 3.

For other Redmi Note 11 Pro variants, online pre-order customers will get a free Mi Smart Band 6, while authorised Mi Stores will be offered free premium gifts (Mi Smart Band 6, Tote bag, pillow blanket) worth RM328.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is the base model of the series which features a 6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that can be paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via microSD card.

The device gets a quad-camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth and macro. Meanwhile, the tiny punch-hole on the display houses a 13MP selfie camera.

Powering the device is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via USB-C. The device is offered in 3 colours ― Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue and Star Blue.

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S shares a lot of similarities with the Redmi Note 11 but it comes with a different processor and camera setup. It still features a 6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate but under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio G96 processor which can be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is also expandable via microSD.

The rear of the Redmi Note 11S also gets a quad-camera setup but it gets a 108MP main camera instead. The other 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2MP shooters for depth and macro are similar to the cheaper Redmi Note 11. Another upgrade is the front camera as the 11S gets a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device is also powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 33W fast charging via USB-C. The phone comes in Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue and Pearl White.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Moving up a notch is the Redmi Note 11 Pro which gets a larger display. Upfront it has a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED panel which pushes an even higher 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it also runs on a MediaTek Helio G96 paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera department, it gets the same quad-camera setup as the Redmi Note 11S. This includes a 108MP main camera, 8MP utlra-wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera. It also retains the same 16MP selfie camera that sits in the punch-hole.

Although it still gets a large 5,000mAh battery, the Redmi Note 11 Pro supports a faster 67W fast wired charging via USB-C. Unlike the cheaper Redmi Note 11 and 11S, the Redmi Note 11 Pro series uses a hybrid SIM slot which only lets you use one SIM and microSD card at the same time. The device is available in Graphite Grey, Polar White and Star Blue.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

The top of the line offering in the series is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and it is only the device that offers faster 5G connectivity. Upfront, it retains the same 6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display but it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. The device is offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, it gets a triple-camera setup that consists of a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the front gets a 16MP in-display camera.

The rest of the specs are similar to the “4G” Redmi Note 11 Pro as it also gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging via USB-C. The device is offered in Graphite Grey, Polar White and Atlantic Blue. ― SoyaCincau