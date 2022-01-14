Global PC sales reach highest level since 2013

Last year was a strong year for global computer sales. ― Shutterstock pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 ― Global PC shipments reached 339.7 million units in 2021, a 9.9 per cent increase over the previous year, according to Gartner Institute. This is the highest shipment volume since 2013, and the Covid-19 pandemic explains much of this uptick.

In 2021, the PC market saw its best year in nearly a decade. The strong sales figures can evidently be linked to the pandemic. There has also been an increase in the average sales price, which has led to an increase in revenue for most manufacturers.

People ― professionals as well as high school and college students ― have had to adopt new ways of working, with the need for high-performance hardware driving many purchases. This growth has been concentrated in the desktop segment, as semiconductor shortages have relatively limited notebook supply.

Gartner expects PC demand to slow for at least the next two years, but annual sales volumes are not expected to fall back to pre-pandemic levels.

One in four PCs shipped worldwide is a Lenovo

For the year as a whole, the Chinese company Lenovo is the leader in sales, with just over 84 million unit shipments for a market share of 24.7 per cent. In one year, Lenovo has seen its sales increase by more than 10 per cent. HP and Dell complete the podium, with 74.1 and 59.6 million PC shipments respectively. Apple ended the year in fourth place, with 25.9 million shipments and a spectacular 18.1per cent increase in sales. Next are Acer (24.3 million) and Asus (21.6 million).

The data includes all types of PC, including Chromebooks. ― ETX Studio