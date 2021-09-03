Twitter has finally launched Super Follows

Twitter launched a trial of Super Follows in the United States, only on iOS, this September 1. ― Picture via Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 ― OnlyFans better watch out! Twitter is launching paid subscriptions on its platform. Called Super Follows, this new option will allow users to earn money with their tweets. For the moment, the feature is only being tested in North America.

Twitter chose the right time to test its new tool. While OnlyFans recently announced a ban on explicit content on its platform, then reversed it, the social network of the little blue bird has finally launched the first tests for paid subscriptions, we learned from the platform's official blog.

With “Super Follows,” platform users can choose to pay for access to exclusive content. Subscriptions range from US$2.99 (RM12.41) to US$9.99 per month through the Stripe payment platform. According to Twitter, users with the Super Follow option will be able to pocket 97 per cent of the revenue after fees taken by Apple or Google and Twitter. The social network has nevertheless specified that this number could go to 80 per cent if the total revenue collected reaches the level of 50,000 dollars. The option offers a new way for influencers and content creators to capitalize on their online activity.

introducing Super Follows—a paid monthly subscription that supports your favorite people on Twitter AND gets you access to ::puts sunglasses on:: super Tweets



For now, only a handful of users have access to this test, with the feature rolling out only in North America and for iOS.

Twitter first unveiled Super Follows back in February. So far, the social network has not given a specific date for an official launch but is expected to expand the test to more countries as well as on the Android app and website.

The Super Follows option is only available to accounts with at least 10,000 followers, to users who are at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times in the last 30 days and live in the United States ― conditions often required on other platforms in order to earn money. On TikTok, only users with more than 10,000 followers are eligible for the creators' fund.

Recently, social networks have been introducing new ways for their top users to earn money. Alongside TikTok and YouTube, Twitter has unveiled many features such as the Tip Jar, allowing users to give tips to their favourite content creators, and a new button on profiles that allows someone to directly subscribe to a newsletter, not to mention paid-entry audio rooms in Spaces. ― ETX Studio