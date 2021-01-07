A foldable OLED screen for gamers

LG will officially present a foldable screen to enhance immersion for gamers. — Picture courtesy of LG

SEOUL, Jan 7 — South Korean manufacturer LG will present the very first foldable OLED display at CES, the international electronics show in Las Vegas. Or how to turn your flat TV into a curved gaming screen.

This new 48-inch screen is as thin as paper and can be folded and unfolded at will, according to its manufacturer, within the limit, however, of a curvature of 1000R, which is ideal when the player is placed about 1 metre away.

In a perfectly flat screen, it can act as a classic TV while folded it offers gamers a better visual immersion in the game, each point on the screen being then at equal distance from the eyes.

Thanks to OLED technology, each pixel emits its own light, offering unparalleled contrast, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz per second, ideal for guaranteeing excellent fluidity in playing conditions.

On the other hand, LG’s CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology allows this screen to produce its own sound without using any speakers.

Its availability and price should be announced during its official presentation at the CES, January 11-14, 2021.

This year, the CES of Las Vegas will exceptionally be entirely virtual and will only be accessible online, due to the covid-19 pandemic. — AFP-Relaxnews