Apple selects Zoom as one of the best applications of the year

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 3 — Apple has published its yearly picks of top apps.
Zoom was not only the most downloaded application on the App Store in 2020 but it also received the best iPad app title.
The Cupertino firm also picked Wakeout!, a fitness app that offers a variety of different 30-second workouts to help you break a sweat at home, as well as the calendar and tasks app Fantastical and the Disney+ streaming platform.
iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!
iPad App of the Year: Zoom
Mac App of the Year: Fantastical
Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+
Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel
iPhone Game of the Year: Genshin Impact
iPad Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra
Mac Game of the Year: Disco Elysium
Apple TV Game of the Year: Dandara Trials of Fear
Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sneaky Sasquatch
The 10 most downloaded applications on the App Store in 2020
1. Zoom
2. TikTok
3. Disney+
4. YouTube
5. Instagram
6. Facebook
7. Snapchat
8. Messenger
9. Gmail — Email by Google
10. Cash App — AFP-Relaxnews