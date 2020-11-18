Launching on Nov 24, will Poco M3 be the new king of budget phones?

The Poco M3 launch is happening on Tuesday, November 24 at 8.00pm Malaysian time. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 ― The Poco X3 NFC is currently one of the best value for money smartphones you can buy for less than RM1,000. If you’re looking for newer and cheaper options, the Xiaomi-backed brand is about to launch a new device that’s called the Poco M3.

The Poco M3 launch is happening on Tuesday, November 24 at 8.00pm Malaysian time. This is a global launch so it’s likely that the device will go on sale in Malaysia very soon just in time for the upcoming 12.12 mega online sale.

Poco hasn’t dropped any significant details for the new phone except for the tagline “More than you expect”. This will be the first Poco M series smartphone to launch globally since the previous Poco M2 and M2 Pro were only released in India.

The Poco M2 was a essentially a rebadged Redmi 9 that runs on a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, while the Poco M2 Pro is a rebadged Redmi Note 9S with better fast charging support. It is safe to expect the new phone to come with a huge display and a large battery.

According to 91Mobiles, the M3 is likely to be a new Xiaomi device with the model number M2010J19CG that was recently spotted on Geekbench. It is speculated to come with a 6.53” Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 662 processor and a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. It is also said to be a 4G device that could be marketed as the Redmi Note 10 in other markets.

We expect Poco to drop more clues for the M3 in the coming days leading to the official launch. ― SoyaCincau