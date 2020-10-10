Celcom offers free unlimited high-speed data tomorrow

The free unlimited high-speed data offer will be available for 6 hours between 12pm to 6pm on October 11, 2020. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Following last weekend’s network interruption, Celcom is offering another round of free unlimited data usage for its customers tomorrow. This will be applicable to all active Celcom prepaid, postpaid and enterprise subscribers.

If you’re a Celcom user, you would probably received an SMS this morning about a Feel Good Sunday promo. The free unlimited high-speed data offer will be available for 6 hours between 12pm to 6pm on October 11, 2020.

According to Celcom, the one-time free data usage offer will be activated automatically at 12pm. Any data usage before 12pm and after 6pm will utilise your existing data quota. Users can also check their free unlimited internet status via the Celcom Life app.

To recap, Celcom’s voice and data services were affected last Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Its CEO Idham Nawawi had apologised for the interruption and announced free unlimited data usage for its customers from 6pm to 12am after their network was restored. Other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) that utilise Celcom’s network such as Tune Talk and Yoodo were affected as well and they have also offered free data. ― SoyaCincau