Google to launch 5G smartphones in just a few weeks

Google is preparing to present its 5G-compatible Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 21 — This fall Google is expected to present its first generation 5G smartphones, specifically the new Pixel 5 and a version of the Pixel 4a. According to American analyst Jon Prosser, both of these are due to be unveiled on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Google’s technical mastery in the field of smartphones will soon be represented by the new Pixel 5, the successor to the Pixel 4 (and 4 XL), which will be remembered for its excellent photography features and perfect integration with the Android operating system.

The only certainty with regard to the Pixel 5 is the fact that it will be 5G-compatible. This will also apply to the eagerly awaited new version of the Pixel 4a, which will be a more mid-range device.

Operators are currently racing towards the goal of the deployment 5G, which as of January was already available in 378 cities in 34 countries. — AFP-Relaxnews