Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic now available in Malaysia for RM129

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic can now be purchased in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — The recently announced Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is now available for purchase in Malaysia. This is Xiaomi’s latest TWS that was announced alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi TV Stick.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Shopee

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is going for RM129 on the Xiaomi Official Global Store on Shopee. This is significantly cheaper than Europe where it is priced at €39.99 (about RM195). According to the listing, the product is covered by a 1-year local manufacturer warranty. Do note that it will take a bit longer to arrive as the product is shipped from overseas.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

The True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic boasts 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and you can get a total of 20 hours with the bundled case. It features 14.2m dynamic drivers and comes with touch controls to answer calls or to manage your music playback.

Despite its low price, it has wear detection which will pause your music when you take them out from your ear and it will resume when you put them back in. There’s no active noise cancellation but it has two mics which help to reduce background noise for voice calls.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Pairing

The case charges via USB-C and a full charge takes 1.5 hours. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with wireless charging which is expected for a TWS in this price range. The wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and it supports both iOS and Android devices. If you have a MIUI device, you can get connected instantly when you open the case with its quick pairing function. — SoyaCincau