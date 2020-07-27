Unifi Mobile prepaid now offers unlimited data for RM35/month

Unifi Mobile. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — It seems that almost every telco in Malaysia are now offering unlimited data on prepaid for RM35/month. If you’re on Unifi Mobile #Bebas plan, you too can enjoy unlimited internet for RM35/month with their latest promo.

TM is currently offering discounts for its Bebas Weekly and Bebas Monthly passes until the end of the year. The weekly pass which offers unlimited LTE data at RM20/week is now going for RM12/week. Meanwhile, the Bebas Monthly pass that provides unlimited LTE data at RM55/month can be yours for RM35/month. For short term usage, there’s also a daily pass that’s going for RM3 for 24 hours.

According to the FAQ, the promo for Bebas Weekly and Monthly will be running from 27th July until 31st December 2020. You are also allowed to enjoy hotspot usage with unlimited data at no extra charge. Do note that the passes are only applicable when you’re connected to their LTE network. This means you can’t enjoy unlimited if you’re on 3G and it will utilise your existing data quota.

For more info, you can visit the Unifi Mobile #Bebas page. — SoyaCincau