Video game Rocket League will be free starting this summer

Rocket League has gained 75 million players in the five years since its release. — Picture by Psyonix via AFP

NEW YORK, July 24 — The video game mixing football with race car driving is going free-to-play this summer via the Epic Games Store. The popular game’s move follows the trend set by the no-less-famous Fortnite.

Normally available on the online gaming platform Steam for the €19.99 (RM98), Rocket League is moving to Epic Games Store, which is also home to Fortnite. For the moment, Psyonix has not announced the date of the free-to-play release, but it’s expected to happen before the end of the summer, according to an official notice published on the Rocket League site.

Gifts for current players

Once out on Epic Games Store, Rocket League will no longer be offered on Steam but will remain accessible to those players who have already paid for the game. For them, a “Legacy” status is to be awarded, permitting them to get new DLC (downloadable content) or game content, bonuses like “Golden Cosmos Boost,” “Dieci-Oro Wheels” and “Huntress Player Banner,” more than 200 updated items, and a new label mentioning the year they started the game.

In order to reach even more players, the same version of Rocket League will be available via other platforms as well.

Rocket League was released in 2015 for PC and then went to PlayStation, Xbox One, Linux, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. — AFP-Relaxnews