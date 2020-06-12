Nine new iPhone models have appeared on international regulator database

The launch for the upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to be delayed by Apple this year due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The launch for the upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to be delayed this year due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. However, Apple appears to have started submitting its new iPhone models for regulatory approval. It is reported that the new iPhone models including a new Mac have been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.

They have listed a total of 9 iPhone models — A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2403, A2407, A2408 and A2411 that are currently running iOS 13. Before you get surprised, nope, Apple is not launching a total of 9 new different iPhone models. These individual numbers represent the multiple variants available for different market. A single model might have a version that supports two nano-SIM cards and some variants might offer additional radio bands required for specific markets.

The new iPhone 12 is rumoured to come in 4 models. It is speculated that Apple is introducing a new 5.4″ iPhone, two 6.1″ iPhone and one 6.7″ iPhone that will succeed the current iPhone 11 Pro Max. The more affordable 5.4″ and 6.1″ model is said to come with a dual-camera setup while the higher-end “Pro” models are expected to come with a triple-camera setup with an additional LiDAR scanner that’s similar to the latest iPad Pro.

According to 9to5Mac, the Eurasian database had previously provided an early glimpse on the iPad Pro 2020 series. Both models were listed as on 17th March before it was announced. — SoyaCincau