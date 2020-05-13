Huawei Malaysia introduces two sub-RM600 phones, GMS not included

The Huawei Y6p offers a 6.3″ display and a generous 5,000mAh battery for less than RM600. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Just weeks away to Hari Raya, Huawei Malaysia has introduced the Huawei Y6p and Y5p for the local market.

The Huawei Y6p offers a 6.3″ display and a generous 5,000mAh battery for less than RM600, while the Y5p is an ultra-budget phone that’s priced at RM359. These are currently the most affordable devices with Huawei Mobile Services.

Huawei Y6p

The Huawei Y6p features a 6.3″ Dewdrop display that comes with a tiny notch. The IPS panel pushes an HD+ resolution of 1600×720 pixels. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek MT6762R (Helio P22) processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. If you need more storage, it is expandable via microSD up to 512GB.

The device gets a triple-camera setup that consists of a 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8MP front camera.

This is a 4G LTE device with Bluetooth 5.0 and there’s no support for 5GHz WiFi. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery and it supports reverse charging via cable. Out of the box, it runs on EMUI 10.1 that’s based on Android 10. It comes with Huawei AppGallery instead of Google Play Store since it lacks Google apps and services pre-installed.

The Huawei Y6p is officially priced at RM559 and it comes in three colours — Emerald Green, Phantom Purple and the Midnight Black. It will be available starting 16 May and you can learn more on the Huawei Y6p product page on the online store.

Huawei Y5p

For those looking for a cheaper option, there’s the Huawei H5p. It’s priced at RM359 and comes in two colours — Phantom Blue and Midnight Black.

Huawei H5p comes with a smaller 5.45″ HD+ IPS display and it runs on the same MediaTek MT6762R (Helio P22) processor. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via SoyaCincau

It comes with a smaller 5.45″ HD+ IPS display and it runs on the same MediaTek MT6762R (Helio P22) processor. It comes with just 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage, which is also expandable via microSD.

Although it gets a somewhat newish square camera bump, the Y5p only comes with a single 8MP camera and an LED flash. For selfies, it comes with a 5MP front camera.

Powering the device is a rather small 3,020mAh battery and it runs on EMUI 10.1 that’s based on Android 10. Similar to the Y6p, it doesn’t come with Google apps and service pre-installed. — SoyaCincau