RoboCop marks latest movie cameo for ‘Mortal Kombat’ (VIDEO)

Sheeva, RoboCop, and Fujin front the ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Aftermath Pack. — Picture courtesy of NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment via AFP-Relaxnews

CHICAGO, May 7 — Equipped with a metallic shield and an Auto-9 handgun, chrome dome himself becomes the third movie character to guest in Mortal Kombat 11,”and the third such guest defying his evil origins.

After comics character Spawn and cybernetic bodyguard The Terminator contributed to the post-launch fortunes of April 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, future Detroit’s loyal protector RoboCop is joining the fray.

The famously violent fighting game is preparing to deploy a new expansion, Aftermath, on May 26, 2020, which will further extend the launch edition’s storyline and character roster.

Franchise returnees Fujin (the god of wind) and Sheeva (a four-armed half-dragon queen) are also part of the roster expansion, as shown in a new trailer.

RoboCop, meanwhile, is only glimpsed at the trailer’s close, but is being voiced by Peter Weller, lead actor from the 1987 movie and its 1990 sequel.

Like Spawn and The Terminator, the movie character of RoboCop rose beyond his fictional creators’ intentions to become a hero; the trio stand in opposition to previous franchise guests Freddy Krueger (Mortal Kombat, 2011), the Alien, Jason Vorhees, Leatherface and the Predator (Mortal Kombat X, 2015).

Mortal Kombat 11 and the add-on are also being made available in a May combination pack, the Aftermath Kollection.

Like several Mortal Kombat 11 guest characters, RoboCop could be returning to cinema before too long.

After a RoboCop 3 in 1993 and a rebooted RoboCop in 2014, which was given a mixed reception, RoboCop Returns is thought to be the next stop for the law-enforcing machine man, with Abe Forsythe of zombie comedy Little Monsters currently in the director’s seat.

The Terminator made its own theatrical excursion in 2019 through Terminator: Dark Fate, while, following the success of October 2019’s Joker movie — the Joker was also a Mortal Kombat 11 character — a new Spawn adaptation has gone back into development.

In much the same vein, Mortal Kombat itself is heading back to theatres (or their digital substitutes) in due course.

With a release date of January 15, 2021 so far unswayed by coronavirus conditions, the new Mortal Kombat wrapped in December 2019 ahead of a post-production process.

It marks the feature debut of commercials director Simon McQuoid and is being co-produced by James Wan of Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7 and Aquaman, with some of its stars now doing double duty in Mortal Kombat 11. — AFP-Relaxnews