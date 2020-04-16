iPad Pro’s new Magic Keyboard now available in Malaysia

The Magic Keyboard costs RM1,349 for the 11” version and RM1,549 for the 12.9” variant. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― The new Apple Magic Keyboard is finally available on the official Apple Malaysia online store. This is the latest keyboard designed for the iPad Pro and it comes with a trackpad.

The Magic Keyboard costs RM1,349 for the 11” version and RM1,549 for the 12.9” variant. You can order it now and it is expected to ship as early as next week.

With a starting price of over RM1,300, the new keyboards cost nearly as much as an entry-level 10.2″ iPad. As a comparison, the Smart Keyboard Folio case for the iPad Pro costs RM769 for the 11” version and RM869 for the 12.9” size.

The new keyboard is quite a significant upgrade and it turns the iPad Pro into a more legit “computer replacement”. It has full-sized keys that are backlit with a scissor mechanism while the trackpad supports multi-touch and cursors on iPadOS. On top of that, the Magic Keyboard also features a floating cantilever design which allows you to elevate your iPad Pro while allowing you to tilt the display at your preferred viewing angle.

There is also an additional USB-C port on the side which allows you to charge your iPad Pro while keeping the physical port free for other purposes. According to Apple’s product page, the new keyboard is also compatible with the 3rd gen iPad Pro series (1st gen 11” iPad Pro and 3rd 12.9” iPad Pro).

In case you missed it, you can already order the iPad Pro 2020 in Malaysia. Prices start from RM3,499 for the base 11” 128GB WiFi model and it goes all the way up to RM7,299 for the 12.9” 1TB WiFi + 4G version. If you need an Apple Pencil, the 2nd gen version costs RM549. ― SoyaCincau