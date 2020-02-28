‘Dark Pictures Anthology’: Second game outlined, dated

Supermassive has become a horror specialist through 'Until Dawn,' 'The Inpatient' and 'The Dark Pictures Anthology.' — Picture courtesy of Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 — Little Hope was teased at the end of 2019’s hit interactive horror story and The Dark Pictures Anthology debut Man of Medan.

Plunging up to five players into a supernatural horror that connects a small group of college students and their professor with 17th century witch trials, Little Hope is the second entry to an eight-chapter Dark Pictures Anthology.

Its developer, Supermassive Games, together with publisher Bandai Namco, is projecting a northern Summer 2020 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, the same platforms as 2019 predecessor The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.

Trapped and isolated in an abandoned town called Little Hope, the group encounters an impenetrable fog and a series of nightmarish visions, Bandai Namco’s announcement informs.

Their route out demands an understanding of the meaning of those events and how they are directly connected to it.

Little Hope will replicate the two-person online Shared Story mode and up to five-person offline Movie Night mode of Man of Medan.

In support of the announcement, Bandai Namco released a trailer collecting some online personalities’ reactions to Man of Medan, ending with a preview of Little Hope.

It describes the anthology as “a series of intense, standalone, branching cinematic horror games [which] combine atmospheric environments with powerful storytelling to create a terrifying new gaming experience, every story influenced by real-world facts, fiction and legends.” — AFP-Relaxnews