'Fortnite' teases 'golden season' through physical and digital nuggets (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 ― Big city billboards, social media images, redacted patch notes and answer phone messages suggest a gold theme is coming to Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite on February 20.
A selection of digital and print billboards advertising Fortnite around the world have been showing the game's logo superimposed with a golden hand print.
Displayed underneath it is a country-specific phone number, each leading to an answerphone recording.
Another Fortnite video was posted showing the logo with the golden hand out in Japan.pic.twitter.com/GSFQzkDO47— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 17, 2020
Those messages appear to vary according to language, together referencing various elements such as an oil rig, a vault, an unnamed agency and a mission of some sort.
Also present on the posters are thick lines that seem to be hiding text.
The lines are in gold rather than black, a motif first seen back in January.
Updated Fortnite Teaser Locations & Numbers!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/uHgR806xOR— FNLeaksAndInfo // Max (@FNLeaksAndInfo) February 17, 2020
Then, Fortnite developer Epic Games included it in the release date announcement for Chapter 2, Season 2, saying that it “will feature [gold redaction line] with multiple [longer gold redaction line].”
“We can't brief you on all of next Season's secrets just yet.”
Epic Games then refreshed its social media profile images to reflect the publicity campaign's theme, using a shiny gold F and a black and white character banner overlaid with the golden hand print.
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 begins on February 20, 2020, or 20.02.2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews