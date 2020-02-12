Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Is this really true innovation?

Attendees take photographs of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco February 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — When Samsung opened Unpacked 2020 (ha, ha) with bit about how their new folding device, the Galaxy Z Flip, is them changing everything about the smartphone — my first thought was: have they not heard of the Motorola Razr? But then, the show carried on and to their credit, Samsung did showcase some interesting things about their new folding smartphone.

So, we’ll get some of the boring stuff out of the way first. According to The Verge, the Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor (Samsung didn’t specify the processor’s model at the time of writing) that’s mated to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Obviously, what’s interesting about this phone is the fact that it folds in half a lot like the Motorola Razr does — that is to say in a clamshell-flip-phone style rather than whatever it is the Galaxy Fold does. I suppose that’s where the distinction in the name lies: flip vs fold.

Samsung also says that with the Z Flip, they’re using a proprietary ultra-thin glass technology on its 6.7″ Infinity Flex display that the company says is rated to last up to 200,000 flips.

On top of that, this panel also features a punch-hole design at the top centre for the selfie camera — a first for a folding smartphone.

It also looks like the South Korean electronics giant has learned from their previous folding device that dust getting into the hinge is a no-no, so they’ve outfitted the crevices with special fibres to keep the dust and particles out.

But, that’s not all because this hinge is also where the Galaxy Z Flip differs from something like the Motorola Razr. Where the “reinvention” happens, and it’s kinda cool. — SoyaCincau