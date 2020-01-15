4K Unifi Plus Box is offered for free on Unifi Fibre Broadband (VIDEO)

The Unifi Plus Box not only allows you to watch Unifi TV but you can also enjoy content from other providers. — Picture courtesy of TM via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — TM has unveiled its new Unifi Plus Box which allows Unifi TV users to enjoy 4K Ultra HD content.

The Android TV powered set-top-box is now available and you can get it for free with a Unifi Home Fibre broadband plan.

The Unifi Plus Box not only allows you to watch Unifi TV but you can also enjoy content from other providers.

Some of the pre-installed Android TV apps include BBC Player, Yupp TV, Dimsum, Viu, YouTube and iFlix. According to Unifi TV’s FAQ, the paid subscription for these platforms is not included.

For example, BBC Player is complimentary for Ultimate TV pack subscriptions or you can subscribe to it for RM10/month.

Dimsum, Viu, YuppTV are also offered for RM10/month. FOX + will be made available soon. When it comes to Unifi TV content, there’s no mention which channels support 4K resolution.

Since it runs on Android TV, it also supports voice commands via Google Assistant and it also supports Google Chromecast, which allows you to seamlessly cast the video that’s playing on your smartphone to your living room TV.

According to the spec sheet, the Unifi Plus Box runs on a quad-core processor with 2GB DDR4 RAM and 8GB of eMMC of storage. Out of the box, it runs on Android TV version 9. Internet connectivity is required, and it supports both LAN and WiFi.

Although it lets you download your own apps from the Google PlayStore, item #5 on the FAQ states that access to Netflix service is currently not available. It isn’t clear if Unifi is blocking the service or the box doesn’t support the app, which doesn’t make sense.

The Unifi Plus Box is offered as a bundle with the 30Mbps fibre broadband plan at RM149/month or with the Unifi 100Mbps plan at RM189/month.

For the highest speed, it is also available with the 300Mbps bundle at RM199/month.

Although there’s no change of price for the 300Mbps option, it looks like TM is now charging RM30 more for the 100Mbps bundle.

Previously, you can get the older Unifi TV box with ultimate pack access and 100Mbps fibre broadband for RM159/month.

Existing customers can switch as well but you’ll need to subscribe to a plan with the “Ultimate TV Pack” and sign on with a new 24-month contract.

There’s an installation fee of RM53 for the box but this will be waived for a limited time.

Here’s a recap on Unifi’s current offering:

To learn more, you can check out TM’s Unifi Box Plus page. — SoyaCincau