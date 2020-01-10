Samsung Malaysia to unveil new Galaxy A series with Blackpink next week

Blackpink is Samsung’s official ambassador for the Galaxy A series and they were also up on stage during the unveiling of the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 in Bangkok last year. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are coming to Malaysia very soon and they have just announced its launch event that’s happening next week.

Based on their latest teaser, Blackpink will be making an appearance at the Samsung Galaxy A launch and you can watch them live via YouTube.

The Galaxy A51 and A71 are the latest models in the Samsung Galaxy A lineup. Similar to the original Galaxy A series from last year, they offer a large AMOLED display, a bigger battery and now it comes with a quad-camera setup.

The Galaxy A51 features a 6.5″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole while the A71 gets a larger 6.7″ screen which also pushes Full HD+ on an AMOLED panel.

The live stream with Blackpink is happening at 6PM on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 on their official YouTube channel.

From the looks of it, Samsung is also having an exclusive meet and greet event for Blackpink fans but there will be no performances.

We also expect Samsung to announce the devices’ pricing and availability details at the event.

As a comparison, the Galaxy A50s was launched at RM1,299 while the Galaxy A70 was released officially at RM1,999. — SoyaCincau